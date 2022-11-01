ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Russell W. Weiss Sr.

Russell W. Weiss, Sr., 73, of Germansville, died Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at home. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Allen and Grace (Clauser) Weiss. A 1968 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. he was a Vietnam veteran, having served his country...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
David Esterly

David Esterly, 67, of Hazleton, died Oct. 24, 2022. He was the son of the late Harvey and Shirley Esterly. His survivors include a daughter, Nikki Gergar (Terry); son Marquis Hall-Esterly; grandkids Michael Stepp Jr., and Stephanie, Kaitlynn and Preston Stepp; sister Bonnie Gibson; and niece Shannon Stepp,. Services will...
HAZLETON, PA
Harry A. Laudenslager

Harry A. Laudenslager, 88, of Schnecksville, died on Oct. 30, 2022, in Luther Crest Retirement Community, South Whitehall. He and his wife, Patricia A. (Geiger) Laudenslager, were married 69 years. Born Oct. 27, 1934, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Albert E. and Gladys E. (Ziegler) Laudenslager.
SCHNECKSVILLE, PA
Jean M. Bachman

Jean M. Bachman, 80, formerly of Slatington, died Oct. 29, 2022, in Brookmont Healthcare Center, Effort, Monroe County. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Bachman. Born Aug. 15, 1942, in New Tripoli, she was the daughter of the late Ralph C. and Arlene L. (Kressley) Christman. She...
SLATINGTON, PA
Ronald L. Snyder

Ronald L. Snyder, 76, of Bernville, formerly of Fogelsville, died Oct. 29, 2022. He and his wife, Sue E. (Warder) Snyder, were married 54 years in June. Born in Clarksburg, Harrison County, W.Va., he was the son of the late Eugene C. and Pauline (Williams) Snyder. He grew up in...
BERNVILLE, PA

