In Colorado, about 2,500 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year. The key to successful treatment is early detection. National Jewish Health has a full oncology program, and at least one patients credits them with saving her life. "When National Jewish found it, it was stage 1A, instead of you know stage 3 or stage 4," said Bonnie Mandarich. Mandarich has survived lung cancer, not once, but twice. In both cases, screening found the cancer early. "I had no symptoms," she explained. Mandarich had surgery to remove the cancer, and doctors ended up taking two lobes out of...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO