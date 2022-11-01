Read full article on original website
'White Lives Matter' shirt uproar exposes hatred towards White people: Candace Owens
Candace Owens, a conservative commentator, joined Kanye West -- now legally known as Ye -- in wearing White Lives Matter shirts during a visit to a fashion show.
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson he thought 'White Lives Matter' shirt was 'funny'
Kanye West explained his thinking behind his decision to dress himself and several Black models in "White Lives Matter" shirts earlier this week. West legally changed his name to "Ye," and told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wore it because "it's the obvious thing." "The answer to why...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
Black Woman Beat Up By White Couple Sues White Deputy For Discrimination and Mishandling Situation
A Black woman in Michigan has filed a lawsuit against a white officer after she claims she was discriminated against when the deputy responded to a fight between her and a white couple. According to the federal civil rights suit filed on Monday, Oct. 10, the fight happened outside a...
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
thebrag.com
Man goes to the “most racist town” in America and trolls them in viral video
Popular TikTokker Sir Poncy went to what he believes to be the “most racist town” in America and interviewed a man in a video that has now gone viral due to the shocking responses. Sir Poncy – who is African American – started the interview by asking the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams
Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Daily Beast
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.) A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”
Cori Bush says doctors continued abortion procedure after she changed her mind: 'No, I’m not ready'
Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush describes her experience telling doctors "No" while they ignored her and continued with an abortion she says she "was not ready for."
Christian leaders object to VP Harris' claim they don't have to 'abandon' faith to support abortion
Several Christian faith leaders are objecting to VP Kamala Harris saying again this week that Christians don't need to "abandon" their faith to support abortion.
The Jewish Press
LA White Supremacists Hang Banner Saying ‘Kanye Is Right about the Jews’ Over a Highway
Oren Segal, VP of the ADL Center on Extremism, on Sunday tweeted an image of white supremacists giving a Nazi salute on a highway overpass, standing over a banner that reads “Kanye Is Right about the Jews.”. What’s Kanye right about? A few days ago, we reported that Ben...
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
