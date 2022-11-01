ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)

Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama

The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Kanye West Unable To Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own Trademark

Kanye West will not be able to sell his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts due to a block by two Black men who own the trademark to the controversial slogan. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became legal owners of the slogan last month. The duo decided to obtain the trademark once they saw Kanye West was moving forward with the sale of the shirts.
‘I’m Alive’: Al B. Sure! Is On the Mend After Waking From Two-Month Coma

Singer/radio host Al B. Sure! is awake and reportedly healing after spending two months in a coma. The singer’s son was the first to reveal his health condition. On Wednesday, a rep for the singer, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, announced that he is “making strides towards recovery” after a health condition landed him in the hospital, ET reports.
