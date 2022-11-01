Read full article on original website
Related
‘The advertisers didn’t want a black man doing fitness’: Mr Motivator on racism, etiquette and ‘horrible’ TV stars
Derrick Evans’s infectious smile and psychedelic leotards transfixed TV viewers in the 90s. Now he is hoping to do the same with his drag debut. He talks about his battles to get on screen – and the nation into shape
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
thebrag.com
Man goes to the “most racist town” in America and trolls them in viral video
Popular TikTokker Sir Poncy went to what he believes to be the “most racist town” in America and interviewed a man in a video that has now gone viral due to the shocking responses. Sir Poncy – who is African American – started the interview by asking the...
Michael Ealy recalls when Taraji P. Henson told him he smelled (video)
Hollywood heartthrob Michael Ealy of Barbershop and Think Like a Man fame is admitting that co-star Taraji P. Henson once told him that he smelled. Ealy, 49, made an appearance on the “Kelly Clarkston” morning talk show where he regaled the audience about an experience with Henson. He holds the actress in the highest regard, however, Ealy recounted how the famously blunt Henson embarrassed him on the set.
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
soultracks.com
Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl
For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Unable To Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own Trademark
Kanye West will not be able to sell his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts due to a block by two Black men who own the trademark to the controversial slogan. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became legal owners of the slogan last month. The duo decided to obtain the trademark once they saw Kanye West was moving forward with the sale of the shirts.
thesource.com
Kanye West Responds to Q-Tip’s Support of Jewish Community: ‘Never Meet Your Heroes’
With Kanye West currently in a blaze of controversy following anti-semitic remarks, Q-Tip offered support for the Jewish Community on Instagram. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Q-Tip wrote on Instagram. According to HipHopDX, Ye took the post to Parler and spoke against Tip’s stance.
‘I’m Alive’: Al B. Sure! Is On the Mend After Waking From Two-Month Coma
Singer/radio host Al B. Sure! is awake and reportedly healing after spending two months in a coma. The singer’s son was the first to reveal his health condition. On Wednesday, a rep for the singer, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, announced that he is “making strides towards recovery” after a health condition landed him in the hospital, ET reports.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0