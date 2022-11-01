ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dustin Johnson To Change 4 Aces GC Line-Up

By Mike Hall
It is only a matter of days since the curtain came down on the inaugural LIV Golf season following the Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida. However, according to an ESPN report , changes are already afoot for the winning team, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC, in preparation for next season.

The report states that Johnson has decided to welcome Peter Uihlein to the team alongside Patrick Reed and Pat Perez. That means Taylor Gooch, who had been a member of 4 Aces GC since the second tournament in Portland, Oregon, will move to Niblicks GC , which is captained by Bubba Watson. Harold Varner III and Hudson Swafford are expected to complete the Niblicks GC line-up.

Uihlein had something of a nomadic existence in the first half of the 2022 season. His LIV Golf debut at London's Centurion Club saw him captain Crushers GC . He remained with the team for the second event, albeit no longer as captain as Bryson DeChambeau took on the role. However, by the third event at Bedminster he had moved to Niblicks GC. Then, for the next tournament in Boston, he was moved to Smash GC, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

While the shake-up for a team that won five tournaments in the opening season may seem strange, on paper, the arrival of Uihlein will strengthen Johnson's outfit as the American finished third in the individual standings, while Gooch finished 11th.

The move is one of several changes expected for the next LIV Golf season. As well as expanding to a 14-tournament League, LIV Golf is also reportedly linked with four new signings including Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele . Meanwhile, the schedule is expected to be released at the end of the month with Spain's Real Club de Valderrama expected to be one of the venues.

