‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Could Vince McMahon Be Returning To WWE?
On Tuesday, it was announced that WWE’s Board of Directors have officially completed their investigation into Vince McMahon over allegations of misconduct. This has led to questions regarding what happens next. According to a report from Fightful, Vince McMahon will not be returning to the company in any of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral
Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
wrestlinginc.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Recalls Convesation With Steve Austin Before Joining Wrestling
Even though Brian Pillman Jr.'s late father was a pro wrestling star, following in his footsteps was not a surefire path. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Pillman Jr. recalled a conversation he had with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin when he was in college about possibly pursuing a career in pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Attacks Darby Allin In Shocking AEW Debut
Over the past couple of weeks, All Elite Wrestling stars Darby Allin and Jay Lethal have been going back and forth. After Allin defeated Lethal on the "Dynamite" three-year anniversary show, and Lethal crushed Allin with a solid steel garage door last week, the two met once more in the ring on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite." However, unlike the first time they met, Lethal would get the win over Allin. But he wouldn't do it alone, as a fake Sting, who turned out to be Cole Karter in disguise, attacked Allin. This wouldn't be the end of the night for Allin however, as a wrestling legend turned AEW into his world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reacts To Never Becoming A WWE Champion
During a recent appearance on the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan commented on never becoming a champion in WWE, being able to compete in the main event at Madison Square Garden with Andre the Giant, and more. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
Must-See Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan Hard At WWE Live Event
At a recent WWE live event, Rhea Ripley continued her heel ways by trolling a fan in attendance. A fan took to Twitter to share a video of the Judgment Day member untying someone’s shoe near the barricade while she was selling a spot. The fan captioned the video with,
wrestlinginc.com
Xia Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release
Xia Brookside was one of many "NXT UK" talents who found themselves on the short end of the stick and getting released from WWE following the brand's shuttering. The United Kingdom native wrestled her first match in WWE in August 2018, taking part in the Mae Young Classic, and competed in 37 matches for the company after that, picking up major wins over Amale and Nina Samuels. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Acclaimed References WWE’s DX Reunion On AEW Dynamite
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed had some fun at the expense of DX during this week’s episode of Dynamite. Last night’s Dynamite featured a birthday celebration for Billy Gunn, who is a DX alum and now teams with The Acclaimed as ‘Daddy Ass.’. Addressing Gunn...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals How He’s Feeling Mentally, WWE Return?
Mick Foley is no stranger to concussions. During the latest edition of his “Foley is Pod,” the WWE Hall of Famer commented on how he’s feeling better mentally than he was during his active days in wrestling, not being able to remember promos, and more. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Ava Raine Reveals Why She Joined Schism, New SCRYPTS Vignette Airs
Last week on WWE NXT, Ava Raine revealed herself as the newest member of The Schism faction. Speaking during a backstage segment on this week’s episode of NXT, Raine explained her decision to join the group. During an interview with Vic Joseph, Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only one who really got to know her in NXT, and The Schism checked up on her when she was out with an injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: People Close To CM Punk Think He’s Finished Wrestling
CM Punk’s days in the ring are seemingly over, at least according to those close to the former World Champion. Punk hasn’t competed since being suspended from AEW following his actions after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. It has been reported that AEW are seeking to buy...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW To Another Level
Renee Paquette has only been in All Elite Wrestling for a few weeks, but AEW President Tony Khan has seen the impact that she’s had on the company. While appearing on today’s Busted Open Radio show to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Khan agreed with Tommy Dreamer’s belief that Paquette has made a difference for AEW. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabe Sapolsky Scouts Talent For WWE At Indie Event, Imperium Note, Big E, More
Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at a Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington over the weekend to scout talent for WWE. WWE posted the following video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser commenting on their return to Germany for the ongoing tour:. WWE has announced that Big E...
