Jennifer Lawrence exits new movie because of The Dropout

Jennifer Lawrence has exited her new film with Adam McKay titled Bad Blood because of the Hulu show The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as disgraced tech mogul and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence was set to play her iteration of Holmes in the McKay film, which she was also...
Danny Dyer lands first post-EastEnders role alongside Neighbours stars

Danny Dyer's first role after EastEnders has been confirmed, with the actor heading Down Under for a new Channel 5 series. The Mick Carter actor will appear in Heat, a four-part action thriller that is also set to star Neighbours stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris. The show is set...
EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals which Stacey story was her idea

EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner masterminded her character Stacey Slater's food van storyline. Introduced at the beginning of this year, Stacey began serving greasy grub to market-goers, which turned out to be the catalyst for her and Kheerat Panesar's rekindled romance. In an interview with Inside Soap, Turner has now revealed...
Avengers duo say Hercules live-action remake will be inspired by TikTok

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have said their upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Hercules will be inspired by TikTok. In an interview with Variety, the Russo brothers highlighted how some recent Disney remakes have been criticised for playing it safe and closely sticking to the original material. In...
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist

American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
Outlander's Sam Heughan shares new look at Celine Dion movie

Outlander actor Sam Heughan has served up a new look at his rom-com, Love Again. The movie formerly titled It's All Coming Back to Me (after the Celine Dion song), explores the question: what if a random text introduces you to the love of your life?. Heughan took to Instagram...
Avengers duo won't do another Marvel movie for a long time

Anthony and Joe Russo took over the Avengers franchise after two well-received Captain America films, wrapping up a decade of storytelling with Endgame and nabbing the highest-grossing film at the box office (for a time). The brothers stepped away from Marvel Studios since then, focusing on their own studio AGBO...
The Peripheral star explains why their multiverse makes more sense than Marvel's

The Peripheral star JJ Feild has compared the show's multiverse to that of Marvel, suggesting it's much more believable. He plays Lev Zubov in Prime Video's adaptation of the William Gibson novel (published in 2014), and when Feild sat down for an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, we asked what makes the multiverse so appealing to viewers these days.
Friends star ​​Matthew Perry reveals big format change he wanted

Friends star ​​Matthew Perry has revealed that he unsuccessfully tried to convince producers to change the format of the show for one episode. The actor has been chatting a lot about the show recently for the release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, including difficult times with co-stars and nearly missing last year's reunion.
The original version of The Hitcher (1986 Thriller movie)

For those of you who have watched this and I have too, what is your view on this film?. I think on the whole it was really good but its one of those films people often forget to mention in their favourite Horror/Thriller film stakes, am I right?. Its very...
Superman's Henry Cavill reacts to James Gunn's big new DC role

Returning Superman star Henry Cavill has reacted to James Gunn's huge new role overseeing DC's movies and TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director was recently confirmed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, overseeing the creative side of things for the comics powerhouse.
The Masked Singer reveals characters for special I'm a Celebrity themed episode

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens on Sunday (November 6) with the show heading back to the Australian jungle after a two year hiatus. And to celebrate, the ITV reality show is joining forces with another huge series for a very special episode. Ahead...
EE: Panesar Casting Weirdnesses

Would Suki (5ft 4) and Nish (5ft 8) have a 6ft 1 child like Kheerat? It was odd enough that the actor playing Suki is only 9 years older than the actor playing Kheerat, but Kheerat (unlike Vinnie) does not look like their son. Also, are we supposed to suspend...
Sky Documentaries including Crime (Spoilers)

This is for documentary shows from the Sky Documentary and Crime Channels and their respective on demand services. Thought that it might be worth having a general thread for these shows rather than discuss them all individually. Obviously a popular documentary series may deserve its own thread and anyone can start that in the appropriate forum. Be careful what you read as there may be discussion of a show you have seen yet.
Taskmaster star pulls hilariously messy trick to win challenge

Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster's latest episode has seen one of its contestants winning a task with a smart, if a little messy, trick. Tonight's (November 3) challenges for stars Sarah Millican, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns and Dara Ó Briain included one involving microwaves and two gallons of milk.
Adele told Jennifer Lawrence not to do sci-fi flop Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that superstar singer Adele advised her not to do the sci-fi flop film Passengers, in which she starred alongside Chris Pratt. In an interview with The New York Times, the Hunger Games actor talked about receiving negative reactions for her movies and the response from her fans.
Corrie star to make a return?

The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
Former Hollyoaks star slams the soap for double standards

Daily Star has reported that Sarah Jayne Dunn has slammed Hollyoaks for double standards for showing male nudity: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/sarah-jayne-dunn-slams-hollyoaks-28415109. Posts: 2,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 05/11/22 - 11:59 #2. I think she just needs to get over it now. Hollyoaks bosses won't take her back. Posts: 142. Forum Member. ✭. 05/11/22...

