digitalspy.com
Jennifer Lawrence exits new movie because of The Dropout
Jennifer Lawrence has exited her new film with Adam McKay titled Bad Blood because of the Hulu show The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as disgraced tech mogul and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence was set to play her iteration of Holmes in the McKay film, which she was also...
digitalspy.com
Danny Dyer lands first post-EastEnders role alongside Neighbours stars
Danny Dyer's first role after EastEnders has been confirmed, with the actor heading Down Under for a new Channel 5 series. The Mick Carter actor will appear in Heat, a four-part action thriller that is also set to star Neighbours stars Olympia Valance and Richie Morris. The show is set...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals which Stacey story was her idea
EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner masterminded her character Stacey Slater's food van storyline. Introduced at the beginning of this year, Stacey began serving greasy grub to market-goers, which turned out to be the catalyst for her and Kheerat Panesar's rekindled romance. In an interview with Inside Soap, Turner has now revealed...
digitalspy.com
Avengers duo say Hercules live-action remake will be inspired by TikTok
Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have said their upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Hercules will be inspired by TikTok. In an interview with Variety, the Russo brothers highlighted how some recent Disney remakes have been criticised for playing it safe and closely sticking to the original material. In...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
Outlander's Sam Heughan shares new look at Celine Dion movie
Outlander actor Sam Heughan has served up a new look at his rom-com, Love Again. The movie formerly titled It's All Coming Back to Me (after the Celine Dion song), explores the question: what if a random text introduces you to the love of your life?. Heughan took to Instagram...
digitalspy.com
Avengers duo won't do another Marvel movie for a long time
Anthony and Joe Russo took over the Avengers franchise after two well-received Captain America films, wrapping up a decade of storytelling with Endgame and nabbing the highest-grossing film at the box office (for a time). The brothers stepped away from Marvel Studios since then, focusing on their own studio AGBO...
digitalspy.com
The Peripheral star explains why their multiverse makes more sense than Marvel's
The Peripheral star JJ Feild has compared the show's multiverse to that of Marvel, suggesting it's much more believable. He plays Lev Zubov in Prime Video's adaptation of the William Gibson novel (published in 2014), and when Feild sat down for an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, we asked what makes the multiverse so appealing to viewers these days.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things Day schedule announced by Netflix — and it's sooner than you might think
Stranger Things is a show that has been surrounded by much fanfare since we first met the characters in season one. There are fan theories and events, people dress up as these characters for Halloween, there’s live interactive experiences all over the world and oh so much more. Then...
digitalspy.com
Friends star Matthew Perry reveals big format change he wanted
Friends star Matthew Perry has revealed that he unsuccessfully tried to convince producers to change the format of the show for one episode. The actor has been chatting a lot about the show recently for the release of his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, including difficult times with co-stars and nearly missing last year's reunion.
digitalspy.com
The original version of The Hitcher (1986 Thriller movie)
For those of you who have watched this and I have too, what is your view on this film?. I think on the whole it was really good but its one of those films people often forget to mention in their favourite Horror/Thriller film stakes, am I right?. Its very...
digitalspy.com
Superman's Henry Cavill reacts to James Gunn's big new DC role
Returning Superman star Henry Cavill has reacted to James Gunn's huge new role overseeing DC's movies and TV series. The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director was recently confirmed as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, overseeing the creative side of things for the comics powerhouse.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer reveals characters for special I'm a Celebrity themed episode
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens on Sunday (November 6) with the show heading back to the Australian jungle after a two year hiatus. And to celebrate, the ITV reality show is joining forces with another huge series for a very special episode. Ahead...
digitalspy.com
EE: Panesar Casting Weirdnesses
Would Suki (5ft 4) and Nish (5ft 8) have a 6ft 1 child like Kheerat? It was odd enough that the actor playing Suki is only 9 years older than the actor playing Kheerat, but Kheerat (unlike Vinnie) does not look like their son. Also, are we supposed to suspend...
digitalspy.com
Sky Documentaries including Crime (Spoilers)
This is for documentary shows from the Sky Documentary and Crime Channels and their respective on demand services. Thought that it might be worth having a general thread for these shows rather than discuss them all individually. Obviously a popular documentary series may deserve its own thread and anyone can start that in the appropriate forum. Be careful what you read as there may be discussion of a show you have seen yet.
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster star pulls hilariously messy trick to win challenge
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster's latest episode has seen one of its contestants winning a task with a smart, if a little messy, trick. Tonight's (November 3) challenges for stars Sarah Millican, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns and Dara Ó Briain included one involving microwaves and two gallons of milk.
digitalspy.com
Adele told Jennifer Lawrence not to do sci-fi flop Passengers
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that superstar singer Adele advised her not to do the sci-fi flop film Passengers, in which she starred alongside Chris Pratt. In an interview with The New York Times, the Hunger Games actor talked about receiving negative reactions for her movies and the response from her fans.
digitalspy.com
Big Brother star claims the show "ruined" her life as she describes "living nightmare"
Former Big Brother star Laura Carter has claimed that her time on the show "ruined" her life, and was like "being in a living nightmare". The contestant took part in the 2016 series of the reality show, though has now shared a candid video alleging that the series took a serious toll on her mental health.
digitalspy.com
Corrie star to make a return?
The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
digitalspy.com
Former Hollyoaks star slams the soap for double standards
Daily Star has reported that Sarah Jayne Dunn has slammed Hollyoaks for double standards for showing male nudity: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/sarah-jayne-dunn-slams-hollyoaks-28415109. Posts: 2,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 05/11/22 - 11:59 #2. I think she just needs to get over it now. Hollyoaks bosses won't take her back. Posts: 142. Forum Member. ✭. 05/11/22...
