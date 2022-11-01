Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
Teads, Edelman, VICE Media Group and Imagination are among this year’s Digiday Awards finalists
Innovation and inclusivity emerged as significant themes in this year’s Digiday Awards shortlist. With a cookieless environment on the horizon, companies are experimenting with new ways to interact with their customers as well as serve communities often left behind. Teads received a nomination for Most Innovative Technology Platform. The...
CBS Austin
Real estate platform Cadre shares why Austin made their MVP list
It has been a volatile few years in the real estate market, to say the least, and new technology-driven commercial real estate investment platform Cadre has just released its annual MVP list, highlighting the most attractive markets in the U.S. for investments You probably won't be surprised to hear that Austin is on the list! Director and investment specialist at Cadre, David Vincent, joined us to discuss why Austin made their "Most Valuable" list and what opportunities are available.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Product differentiation by rate, services marks evolution of senior housing: report
Evolution of the senior housing sector this year and heading into next year has been marked by new product types that are differentiated by rate and service offerings, according to the new Urban Land Institute and PwC Emerging Trends in Real Estate report. A new generation of residents expects more...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mark Coffman, Chief Sales Officer at Simplr
Mark Coffman, Chief Sales Officer at Simplr chats about the key shifts in B2B buying and selling environments in this short catch up:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mark, tell us more about your sales/revenue roles and journey so far and more about your new role as CSO at Simplr?
getnews.info
Serial Entrepreneur Ronnie Cropper Makes Bold Moves in the Fitness Space and Tech Industry
Numerous factors, from securing a financially stable future to creating a legacy for future generations to remember, may stand at the heart of a go-getter’s efforts. But, regardless of their nature, they are to be credited for the all-out attitude that people have toward finding success. In the case of serial entrepreneur and well-respected industry leader Ronnie Cropper, the desire to help others has always been at the core of his initiatives. Today, the widely accomplished power player is living proof that pursuing profit and purpose can go hand in hand.
assetservicingtimes.com
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer
SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Global payments provider SWIFT has appointed Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Mamondez will serve on SWIFT’s executive committee and report directly to SWIFT’s CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has more than 25 years of international financial services experience. Prior...
ZestyAI appoints property insurance veteran, Cathy Link as Head of Customer Success amidst record growth
Link brings 25 years of Property Underwriting, Rating and Climate Risk Management experience to ZestyAI at a time of fast expansion fueled by the need for digital transformation in insurance and real estate. SAN FRANCISCO. ,. Nov. 3, 2022. /PRNewswire/ - ZestyAI, the leading provider of climate and property risk...
Insider is seeking nominations for the 2022 rising stars of venture capital
Insider is seeking nominations for its annual list of the rising stars of venture capital. We want to hear from you.
salestechstar.com
Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values
Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.
Comments / 0