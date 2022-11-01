ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Austin

Real estate platform Cadre shares why Austin made their MVP list

It has been a volatile few years in the real estate market, to say the least, and new technology-driven commercial real estate investment platform Cadre has just released its annual MVP list, highlighting the most attractive markets in the U.S. for investments You probably won't be surprised to hear that Austin is on the list! Director and investment specialist at Cadre, David Vincent, joined us to discuss why Austin made their "Most Valuable" list and what opportunities are available.
AUSTIN, TX
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Product differentiation by rate, services marks evolution of senior housing: report

Evolution of the senior housing sector this year and heading into next year has been marked by new product types that are differentiated by rate and service offerings, according to the new Urban Land Institute and PwC Emerging Trends in Real Estate report. A new generation of residents expects more...
salestechstar.com

SalesTechStar Interview with Mark Coffman, Chief Sales Officer at Simplr

Mark Coffman, Chief Sales Officer at Simplr chats about the key shifts in B2B buying and selling environments in this short catch up:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mark, tell us more about your sales/revenue roles and journey so far and more about your new role as CSO at Simplr?
getnews.info

Serial Entrepreneur Ronnie Cropper Makes Bold Moves in the Fitness Space and Tech Industry

Numerous factors, from securing a financially stable future to creating a legacy for future generations to remember, may stand at the heart of a go-getter’s efforts. But, regardless of their nature, they are to be credited for the all-out attitude that people have toward finding success. In the case of serial entrepreneur and well-respected industry leader Ronnie Cropper, the desire to help others has always been at the core of his initiatives. Today, the widely accomplished power player is living proof that pursuing profit and purpose can go hand in hand.
CALIFORNIA STATE
assetservicingtimes.com

SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer

SWIFT appoints Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Global payments provider SWIFT has appointed Max Mamondez as chief financial officer. Mamondez will serve on SWIFT’s executive committee and report directly to SWIFT’s CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has more than 25 years of international financial services experience. Prior...
salestechstar.com

Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values

Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.

