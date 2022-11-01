Fever 333 have paused their touring plans for the next five months, citing a need to “reset” after the band lost two of its three members at the start of October. On Tuesday October 4, Aric Improta (drums) and Stephen Harrison (guitars) both made statements confirming they’d quit the political punk outfit – the sole remaining member of which is frontman Jason Aalon Butler – with Harrison alleging that “things were pretty bad internally” between the trio. In response, Butler assured fans that he’d solider on with a new “era” of Fever 333.

15 HOURS AGO