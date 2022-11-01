Read full article on original website
K-pop festival K.FLEX in London with WINNER, Weeekly and AB6IX cancelled due to Itaewon tragedy
European K-pop festival K.FLEX has announced that it will cancel its event in London later this month due to the Itaewon tragedy. In a statement released yesterday (November 4), the music festival’s organisers announced that K.FLEX’s November 20 event at The O2 in London will no longer be pushing through out of respect for the victims of the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy and South Korea’s national mourning period. “It just doesn’t feel right celebrating at a time like this,” the statement read.
New York City’s The Backfires release track, ‘Reflections On My TV’ announce tour with Courteeners
New York City-based transatlantic four-piece The Backfires have shared a new video for their single, ‘Reflections On My TV’. They’ve also announced new tour dates opening for Courteeners. Watch the video and check out the tour itinerary below. The band is my life. When it’s not going...
The UK’s most-streamed songs of 1952 to 2022 have been revealed
The UK’s most-streamed songs of each year from 1952 to 2022 have been revealed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UK Singles Chart. The findings come from the Official Charts Company, who have teamed up with BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds to mark the anniversary.
Jack Harlow brings out Dave for ‘Starlight’ at Wembley Arena
Jack Harlow brought out Dave for a performance of ‘Starlight’ during his show at Wembley Arena tonight (November 3). “Can I bring a friend out?” the rapper asked his 12,500-strong audience, before bringing Dave out of the wings. “Out of everyone I’ve met in this industry, Dave is one of the truest friends I have.”
Listen to Maruja’s “ear-splitting” new single ‘Thunder’
Maruja have shared a new single called ‘Thunder’ – you can listen to it below. The Manchester jazz-punk band’s latest offering marks their third song of 2022, following on from ‘Blind Spot’ and ‘The Tinker’. “‘Thunder”s bold, distinct, and formidable nature, exhibits...
Bono hints that U2 will play Las Vegas in 2023
Bono has hinted that U2 will play in Las Vegas in 2023. The band were recently reportedly set to be the first act to perform at the new MSG Sphere when the arena opens next year, with a “multi-show residency” pencilled in at the $1.8billion ($1.58billion) venue. The...
Erasers evoke the landscape of Western Australia in new EP ‘Distance’
Ambient outfit Erasers have dropped ‘Distance’, their second release of 2022. The duo of Rebecca Orchard and Rupert Thomas) have been an essential Perth band for over a decade now. Weaving their way through the boom and bust cycles of the city’s eclectic and insular music scene since 2009, Erasers stand out from the guitar-driven bands and singer-songwriters with their enchanting synth melodies and magnetic sound.
Fever 333 cancel all tours until next March “in order to give everyone the best experience possible”
Fever 333 have paused their touring plans for the next five months, citing a need to “reset” after the band lost two of its three members at the start of October. On Tuesday October 4, Aric Improta (drums) and Stephen Harrison (guitars) both made statements confirming they’d quit the political punk outfit – the sole remaining member of which is frontman Jason Aalon Butler – with Harrison alleging that “things were pretty bad internally” between the trio. In response, Butler assured fans that he’d solider on with a new “era” of Fever 333.
Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan hints at Slipknot’s pivot to single-based releases: “Physical product is becoming obsolete”
According to Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, the iconic nu-metallers may look to abandon their traditional album-based release patterns. During a new interview with NME – where Clown detailed Knotfest’s upcoming debut in Australia – the artist (who doubles as Slipknot’s de facto “creative director”) opened up about the band’s newfound independence; after signing to Roadrunner Records in July of 1998, their contract was officially completed with the release of their seventh album, ‘The End, So Far’, back in September.
BTS’ Jin reportedly applies to cancel postponement of military enlistment
According to a new report out of South Korea, BTS member Jin is looking to revoke a previous request to postpone his enlistment into the military. In South Korea, all able-bodied men over the age of 18 are required to serve for up to two years. Last month, Big Hit Music announced that all members of BTS would eventually accept their military duties, with Jin – who turns 30 later this year – being the first.
