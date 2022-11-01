High School News: Georgia State Playoffs Wrap-Up Over the Weekend… & There Was One Very Big Travel Ball Winner Too!

Read full article on original website
extrainningsoftball.com
High School: The Final 2022 Extra Elite 25 Fall Softball National Rankings… It All Comes Down to Georgia!
Two Powers in the Peach State Win State Titles, Finish with Just 1 Loss. Well, the girls in Georgia did not make it easy for the final national rankings this season among those states in the country that play high school softball in the fall. Rankings don’t change at the...
Georgia high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 12, 2022
Get the latest Georgia high school football scores on SBLive as the final week of 2022 regular season kicks off across the state
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
From powderpuff to the hardcourt, Auburn gets competitive test out of Tuskegee
Yes, the Auburn players and the Tuskegee players got together for a powderpuff football game recently — athletes from the two campuses just 20 miles apart mixing it up for a friendly competition in the offseason before Thursday’s exhibition game in Neville Arena. “There’s been a little chitter-chatter,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said with a smile.
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia's SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children...
Lagrange, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Auburn coaching hot board V2: A new west-coast name has entered the ring
There's a new name on the Auburn coaching hot board.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
PHENIX CITY, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WTVM
Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
Russell County jury convicts Phenix City man in 2017 murder of collegiate basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury Friday in killing a 19-year-old college basketball player. Steven Williams, 48, shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Williams, Russell […]
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
Opelika-Auburn News
‘The sky’s the limit’: Tuskegee football coach, AD seeing success in first year
TUSKEGEE — Reginald Ruffin pulls his white Chevy Tahoe down the pavement to the bottom of the hill overlooking Abbott Stadium and puts it in park. Absent of Ruffin, his car, and a couple others, the hill is vacant. That’s far from the case on a game day, though.
wrbl.com
Golfers teed up at Bull Creek Golf Course for a charity event Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered at Bull Creek Golf Course on Thursday morning hoping to score a hole in one against homelessness. SafeHouse Ministries held their third annual golf tournament to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The Executive Director of SafeHouse Ministries, Neil Richardson, told WRBL...
