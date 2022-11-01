ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Ranking the Top 10 Transfer Classes in Division 1 College Softball (2022 Edition)

Love it or hate it, the transfer portal has become an integral part of present-day college softball. Arrivals and departures have become such game-changing transactions for programs that many schools choose to dedicate coaching staff members, recruiting weekends, and scholarship dollars specifically to the portal. One thing is for certain:...
extrainningsoftball.com

Bryanna Bell, Former Prairie View A&M Player, Passes Away

Bryanna Bell, a former player at Prairie View A&M, has passed away. She was 21. In a tweet on Monday, Prairie View softball announced Bell’s death, writing, “The PVAMU SOFTBALL family would like to extend our condolences to the Bell family on the loss of their daughter and our former teammate Bryanna Bell. Once a Panther always a panther. RIP #10”
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Rounding the Bases with Radford Assistant Coach Krystal Goodman

Rounding the Bases checks in with first-year assistant coaches at new programs and shines a spotlight on their coaching styles and perspectives. Some may be rookies in the coaching world, while others may be seasoned veterans who have simply moved to a new locale. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. During her college playing career,...
RADFORD, VA
extrainningsoftball.com

The Last Inning (Oct. 31, 2022): Spotlighting Villanova-Committed Jaclyn Morra, Spooky Season, Latest Verbals, The Gap Band & The Boys Closeup

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
WEST BABYLON, NY
extrainningsoftball.com

South Carolina Second Baseman Maddie Gallagher Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina infielder Maddie Gallagher has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Thursday. Per sources, Gallagher’s name appeared in the portal on October 30th. She spent the last two seasons at South Carolina and has two years of eligibility remaining. Gallagher started...
COLUMBIA, SC
extrainningsoftball.com

High School News: Georgia State Playoffs Wrap-Up Over the Weekend… & There Was One Very Big Travel Ball Winner Too!

The Georgia State High School Championships were played over the weekend in Columbus, Ga., and there were two very excited coaches watching the action over the two-day event. East Cobb Bullets travel ball coaches Greg Schnute, the head of the organization and head coach of the 18U premier team, and assistant coach Mike Bagarose were like proud parents watching their club team members advance to the Finals on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, GA
WLOX

GIRLS SOCCER: Our Lady Academy vs. Biloxi (11/01/22)

Highlights from MGCCC's win over Southern-Shreveport. The win over Jones to end the regular season gave Gulf Coast its fourth consecutive South division title and set up a rematch with East Mississippi in the first round of the playoffs. Four D’Iberville Warriors sign to play at next level. Updated:...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy