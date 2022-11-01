The Georgia State High School Championships were played over the weekend in Columbus, Ga., and there were two very excited coaches watching the action over the two-day event. East Cobb Bullets travel ball coaches Greg Schnute, the head of the organization and head coach of the 18U premier team, and assistant coach Mike Bagarose were like proud parents watching their club team members advance to the Finals on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO