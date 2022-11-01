Read full article on original website
Jay Thornhill
4d ago
Totally unconstitutional and should not have been allowed on the ballot. Plain stupidity and wanting to punish law abiding citizens who want to practice second amendment rights. Just another way of socialism and Liberalism to attempt to control.
FJB Notmypresident
4d ago
This should be a no brainer. Vote NO. We don't need Democrats disarming law abiding citizens and giving criminals more rights. We all know how good criminals follow and obey the law. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻
fuck you 234
4d ago
Measure 114 erodes and once again attacks the 2nd Amendment privileges of the United States Constitution," while also stating that, "Measure 114 does not address the root cause of gun violence, does not address the enforcement of existing laws and does not provide access to mental health
Oregon Race for Governor is Too Close to Call
On November 8th Republican candidate Christine Drazan will square off against Democrat candidate Tina Kotek for Governor. In total there are 5 candidates running for governor in Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent. She is polling at an impressive 14% which could show signs of growth amongst independents. This will not be enough to defeat either Tina or Christine, who are both polling at about 40%. Currently the race is too close to call, with Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Tina Kotek, some polls by only 1% margin. This race has gained national attention because Oregonians have not elected a Republican candidate since 1978. If Tina Kotek wins, she will make history by becoming the first openly lesbian Governor in US history. Kotek was also the first lesbian to hold the position of speaker in any state legislature within the US.
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WWEEK
Oregon State Hospital Tossed Out a Schizophrenic Man With a History of Violence. In a Bellwether Case, a Court Decided His Fate.
Nineteen months ago, a man approached a parked car in downtown Beaverton. He was holding a homemade spear: a metal rod with a knife crudely bolted on the end. A woman sat inside the Subaru Forester. Terrified, she called her husband as the attacker banged the rod against the glass, shattering the driver-side mirror.
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
yachatsnews.com
New statewide survey shows Oregonians growing more concerned about where economy is headed
An increasing number of Oregonians are concerned about the state of the economy, the latest case of public disillusionment with the direction the state is headed as voters head to the polls to choose a new governor and other state leaders next week. Those polled were asked how worried they...
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
kptv.com
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
KVAL
Candidate Christine Drazan will veto taxpayer money for out-of-state abortions
EUGENE, Ore. — Republican candidate for Governor Christine Drazan says pro-choice Oregonians have absolutely nothing to worry about. Her opponent Tina Kotek says there is a threat to reproductive rights if Drazan is elected Governor. It remains one of the most stark contrasts between the two frontrunners for the...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
New program will send out payments up to $1,200
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
thatoregonlife.com
20-25 Foot Waves To Slam Oregon Coast This Weekend, High Winds Across State
High wind warnings and wind advisories have been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Thursday November 3rd, 2022 to Monday November 7th, 2022. Some areas inland are expected to get gusts of to 55 miles per hour. The high winds along with high seas will cause huge waves up to 25 feet along Oregon’s coast.
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple freeway closures on I-84 in Oregon
Sections of I-84 were closed earlier this morning. These closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up and then blocking the roadway. I-84 eastbound milepost 256, 3 miles west of La Grande, has been closed due to a disabled vehicle creating a hazard. Drivers are asked to take a different route.
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
Mega waves to slam Northern Oregon, Southern Washington coasts
Monstrous 20 to 25-foot waves are forecast to wallop coastlines in Northern Oregon and Southern Washington Friday afternoon.
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
