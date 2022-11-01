Read full article on original website
Charges filed against Fort Riley soldier accused of stabbing fellow soldier to death
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in Junction City earlier this year that left one person dead. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas has been charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and domestic violence in relation to the death of Sgt. […]
Riley County Arrest Report November 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANTONIO WILL HAYES, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR DAVID DIAZ DEL...
Sheriff: Kan. man allegedly handcuffed woman to pole in basement
SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a violent incident in rural Saline County home. Just before 7:30a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old Assaria woman called to report that her husband had struck her multiple times, handcuffed her to a pole in the basement for a while overnight, and then kept her locked in the basement, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The man also allegedly made threats against her should she contact law enforcement.
15-year-old arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
RCPD Report: 11/4/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. and Manhattan High School on November 3, 2022, around 8:00 a.m. A 17-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old female suspect kicked him in the head multiple times and punched him during school. Hanna Whitnack, 15, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery. She was processed through juvenile intake and released to a guardian.
Halloween fight leads to Fort Riley men’s arrest after gun pulled on woman, teens
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Halloween fight in Manhattan led to the arrest of two Fort Riley men after they allegedly broke into a home with a woman and teens and threatened them with guns. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
14-year-old arrested after threats made at Manhattan middle school
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old girl in Manhattan was arrested after she allegedly made threats at a Manhattan middle school. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 800 block of Walters Dr. - Eisenhower Middle School - with reports of criminal threats.
Warrant Arrest Made, Multiple Knives Found
Officers were called to the 800 block of E Crawford when a man with an active arrest and detain warrant was spotted walking in the street with a large knife in his back pocket. On October 31st at approximately 9:25 AM officers made contact with Justin Howard a 26 year-old...
N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.
North Carolina man jailed after reportedly meeting up with Kansas child he met online
A North Carolina man is jailed in Wabaunsee County after authorities allege he flew out to meet up with a child he met online. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Derrick Mayfield was arrested Monday at a residence at Lake Wabaunsee. Evidence discovered on scene led to Mayfield being charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Josie Holloway
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Friday fire in Manhattan causes estimated $22,000 in damage
An evening fire was quickly extinguished Friday night in Manhattan. Manhattan Fire officials resonded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive after 9 p.m. There, crews found a single car garaged owned by Dan Edgar fully involved in fire, unoccupied upon arrival. Officials in a release say 17 firefighters and 5 fire apparatus responded to the scene.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baxter, Adriyana Grace; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Be on the lookout for movie prop cash, police say
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local police department is warning people about the use of fake $100 bills on Tuesday. The Riley County Police Department says that movie prop money was recently used in an attempted purchase at a Manhattan business on Oct. 31. David Voter, 52, of Manhattan, was identified by police as the one […]
Two sent to hospital after pair of fights in Manhattan’s Aggieville
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were sent to the hospital over the weekend after a pair of fights broke out in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers observed an unconscious man in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville in front of Tubby’s Bar.
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
Police attempt to identify person killed by train
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a person died after being hit by a train just after midnight Tuesday. According to Deputy Abigail Christian, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatch received a call that a train hit a pedestrian near N.W. 13th Street and N.W. Valencia Road. The Dover […]
Riley Co. Fire husband, wife to be featured on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Riley County Fire District #1 announced that two of RCFD#1's volunteer firefighters are being featured on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Friday, November 4th. Just over a year ago, I(Becky Goff) featured Roger and Kim Davis in a story for my former media company, highlighting their service to the Riley County Fire District as volunteers.
