DECATUR, Ill. – The Carroll University football team jumped in front and stayed ahead the whole game as they secured a 26-18 win over the Millikin University Big Blue. The Pios secured back-to-back winning seasons in the CCIW for the first time since 1989 and 1990. Keon Miller moved into second place all-time in program history in kick return yards.

DECATUR, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO