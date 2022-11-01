SEC power rankings after Week 9: Georgia, Tennessee move to 8-0
Things are about to get messy in the Southeastern Conference this weekend with the two remaining undefeated teams, Georgia and Tennessee, set to battle for the SEC East in Athens on Saturday.
Both moved to 8-0 in Week 9. Georgia beat Florida 42-20 while Tennessee took down Kentucky 44-6. In the West, Ole Miss edged one out against Texas A&M, while Arkansas took care of business against Auburn, which proved to be Bryan Harsin’s last game as head coach of the Tigers. LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama and Vanderbilt all had the week off.
Here’s my updated power rankings, plus national championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM), following Week 9:
14
Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4)
Week 9: Bye
National title odds: +100,000
13
Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4)
Week 9: Lost to Arkansas 41-27
National title odds: +50,000
12
South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3)
Week 9: Lost to Missouri 23-10
National title odds: +50,000
11
Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3)
Week 9: Beat South Carolina 23-10
National title odds: +50,000
10
Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4)
Week 9: Lost to Georgia 42-20
National title odds: +50,000
9
Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4)
Week 9: Lost to Ole Miss 31-28
National title odds: +50,000
8
Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3)
Week 9: Lost to Tennessee 44-6
National title odds: +50,000
7
Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3)
Week 9: Beat Auburn 41-27
National title odds: +50,000
6
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3)
Week 9: Bye
National title odds: +50,000
5
Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1)
Week 9: Beat Texas A&M 31-28
National title odds: +10,000
4
LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)
Week 9: Bye
National title odds: +25,000
3
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1)
Week 9: Bye
National title odds: +300
2
Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0)
Week 9: Beat Kentucky 44-6
National title odds: +1,100
1
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0)
Week 9: Beat Florida 42-20
National title odds: +200
List
Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.
Comments / 0