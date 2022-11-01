SEC power rankings after Week 9: Georgia, Tennessee move to 8-0

Things are about to get messy in the Southeastern Conference this weekend with the two remaining undefeated teams, Georgia and Tennessee, set to battle for the SEC East in Athens on Saturday.

Both moved to 8-0 in Week 9. Georgia beat Florida 42-20 while Tennessee took down Kentucky 44-6. In the West, Ole Miss edged one out against Texas A&M, while Arkansas took care of business against Auburn, which proved to be Bryan Harsin’s last game as head coach of the Tigers. LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama and Vanderbilt all had the week off.

Here’s my updated power rankings, plus national championship odds (courtesy of BetMGM), following Week 9:

14

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5, 0-4)

(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Week 9: Bye

National title odds: +100,000

13

Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4)

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Week 9: Lost to Arkansas 41-27

National title odds: +50,000

12

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Lost to Missouri 23-10

National title odds: +50,000

11

Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3)

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Week 9: Beat South Carolina 23-10

National title odds: +50,000

10

Florida Gators (4-4, 1-4)

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

Week 9: Lost to Georgia 42-20

National title odds: +50,000

9

Texas A&M Aggies (3-5, 1-4)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Lost to Ole Miss 31-28

National title odds: +50,000

8

Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Lost to Tennessee 44-6

National title odds: +50,000

7

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Beat Auburn 41-27

National title odds: +50,000

6

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Bye

National title odds: +50,000

5

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Beat Texas A&M 31-28

National title odds: +10,000

4

LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Bye

National title odds: +25,000

3

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1)

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 9: Bye

National title odds: +300

2

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: Beat Kentucky 44-6

National title odds: +1,100

1

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0)

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Week 9: Beat Florida 42-20

National title odds: +200

List

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.