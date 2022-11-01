ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets head coach

By Christopher Brito
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEL5p_0iuoM7T300

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have agreed to "part ways" after a 2-5 start to the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks thanked Nash and acknowledged he dealt with a "number of unprecedented challenges," but ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time," Marks said in a statement.

Joe Tsai, the Nets majority owner, said Nash is "not one to shy away from challenges."

"My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team," Tsai said.

Nash tweeted his own statement on Tuesday, calling the job an "amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."

Nash started coaching the team in 2020 and finished with a record of 94-67. In 2021, the team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, the eventual champions .

In his first ever NBA coaching gig, Nash led a team with mercurial stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he was burdened with championship expectations due to a roster full of talent. During his tenure, Nash also had to integrate All-Star guard James Harden before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, another talented NBA player, last year.

Nash's announcement comes days after Irving came under fire for posting a tweet about a film that includes antisemitic disinformation . Last season, Irving was unavailable for most of the Nets' home games because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
CBS Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to find the guy who did this

NEW YORK -- On Monday, just before Steve Nash coached his final game for the Brooklyn Nets, a reporter asked him if he thought the Kyrie Irving situation had been resolved. Nash did not directly answer that question. He said: "I just hope that we all grow through this together."
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlueDevilCountry

Will Dereck Lively II play against Jacksonville?

Except for brief highlights from summer intrasquad scrimmages, Duke basketball fans have yet to witness freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead in action on a court while donning Blue Devil gear. Both missed the Blue-White game at Countdown to Craziness and the exhibition win over ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Denver

Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder

Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night.Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career.Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder, who had won four straight.Denver scored the game's first 13 points as the Thunder missed their first six shots....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Giants GM Joe Schoen on Saquon Barkley: 'We'd like to keep him around here'

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has again suggested running back Saquon Barkley is part of his plans beyond this season. "The franchise tag is a tool that we have and can utilize if we need to," Schoen said about the ball-carrier who is out of contract after the ongoing campaign during a Wednesday appearance on New York sports radio station WFAN, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "Saquon…he’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s a captain, and he’s a very good player at his position. He’s had a very good season."
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy