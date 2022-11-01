Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firefighternation.com
Search for Love Online Syphoned Away Missing MD Fire Department Funds
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Nov. 4—FLINTSTONE, Md. — Conversations about an online romance “scam,” a house fire and stolen money are part of a police investigation that led to criminal charges in Allegany County. According to documents filed in District Court for Allegany...
Christmas music to begin broadcasting on 97.9 The River in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 97.9 The River (WMGA-FM) will begin broadcasting Christmas music on Thursday at midnight because of requests from listeners. 97.9 The River says this is the earliest they’ve started. People are now able to begin sending in music requests and the program director for the station says they were no expecting those […]
Sheriff’s Sale Notice for Chambersburg
Issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Franklin County, Pennsylvania and to me directed, I will expose the following described property at public sale via Bid4Assets.com on:. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023. All parties in interest and claimants are further notified that a proposed schedule of distribution will be...
1 dead after motorcycle crash with deer in Hagerstown, Maryland
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a deer left one person dead in Hagerstown, Maryland Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
Morgan Messenger
New Morgan County DMV projected to open Spring 2023
Construction began recently in Berkeley Springs on a new, full-service Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) regional office that will bring additional and much needed driver's licensing and vehicle services to the citizens of the Eastern Panhandle. The new office is expected to open in the spring of 2023. "We know...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
wfmd.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Deer On Sharpsburg Pike
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A motorcyclist is dead after striking a deer Wednesday morning in Washington County. Maryland State Police responded to the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown for the crash around 7 AM. Their investigation revealed a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south...
17-year-old in custody after shooting in Jefferson County
A 17-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson County on Monday. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in Steubenville’s North End. The shooting happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. The victim in the shooting was life-flighted to a nearby Pittsburgh hospital and is […]
Lancaster Farming
Gettysburg Farms Bore Brunt of Civil War Battle
CORNWALL, Pa. — Oftentimes, Civil War presentations focus on the Union and Confederate soldiers. While the Civil War battles were brutal military encounters that cost an estimated 750,000 lives, what’s seldom mentioned is how many of these battlegrounds were farmers’ fields. In Pennsylvania, Gettysburg’s battlefields — with names like “The Peach Orchard” and “The Wheatfield” — bear sad testimony to the war’s agricultural connections.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating
WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
HCC breaks ground on new workforce center
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown Community College is one step closer to opening its new workforce training center. The project was funded by a 5.8 million dollar grant from the economic development administration. According to the HCC president, this is the largest grant awarded to the school. The center will provide space for […]
Government Technology
Cumberland, Md., Police to Deploy License Plate Readers
(TNS) — Cumberland Police Department will soon have electronic license plate readers to aid in identifying motorists with outstanding violations. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a Maryland State Police License Plate Reader Grant totaling $67,500. The vote took place at the regular biweekly meeting of the officials at City Hall.
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
WGAL
Woman robs bank in Mercersburg, Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. — A woman robbed a bank on Tuesday in Mercersburg, Franklin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the woman demanded money from the bank tellers at Community State Bank at 350 N. Main St. and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply. The robbery happened around...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Over 100,000 quarts of apple butter made in Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department festival’s history
SHEPHERDSTOWN — For the past 33 years, members of the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department have been gathering every October to whip up a little apple butter to sell to the community at its Apple Butter Festival. According to SVFD treasurer Denny Barron, this year’s sale put the group over...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Shepherd uses short passing game, defense to stay undefeated
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Its mostly lethal, mistake-free short passing game on display in front of 5,274 appreciative spectators, Shepherd University’s football team forwarded its record to 9-0 and claimed a berth in the PSAC championship game with a 55-10 drumming of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, on still another rewarding day for the nationally ranked Rams.
Comments / 0