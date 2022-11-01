Read full article on original website
Related
ucbjournal.com
Highlands Economic Partnership hosts Careerfest￼
COOKEVILLE – The Highlands Economic Partnership (HEP) will host the region’s largest hybrid job fair this month. This hybrid career platform will bring professionals from across the country together, both in person and virtually at the Leslie Town Center, on November 17, 2022. This event has been designed...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County construction steady
Cookeville – If you look around Putnam County, dirt is being moved everywhere. From new homes to new businesses, the County is growing. New construction projects were strong in October. 39 permits were issued, and that is up from the same month last year and the highest amount in four years. The permits accounted for $5.5 million worth of construction, and 12 of those permits were for single family, residential homes. In October of 2021 there were 38 permits for $7.1 million with 26 new single family homes while in 2020 only 20 permits were issued in October.
WSMV
Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House is set to be torn down on Friday. The house was built in the 1890s and was built on the site of a former stagecoach stop. Carl and Roberta Hancock ran it as a bed and breakfast prior to a...
smithcountyinsider.com
Graphic Packaging Now Hiring with great hourly rates and benefits
Graphic Packaging International in Gordonsville is currently hiring for multiple production positions. They offer a competitive salary and benefits package. According to their website Graphic Packaging International, produces the paper cup that held your coffee this morning, the basket that transported those bottles of craft beer you enjoyed last weekend, and the microwave tray that heated your gourmet meal last night. They are one of the largest manufacturers of paperboard and paper-based packaging for some of the world’s most recognized brands of food, beverage, foodservice, household, personal care and pet products.
WATE
What’s included in the upcoming Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub in East Tennessee
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are breaking ground on the Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub, which is touted as being Tennessee’s world-class motorsports and entertainment destination. The park and club will be located in Rockwood on a more than 700-acre tract less than a day’s drive from 75%...
ucbjournal.com
BRIK Nutrition celebrates two years of helping Cookeville reach nutrition goals
Cookeville – Two years ago, BRIK Nutrition set out to change the way people eat. By providing healthy, meal replacement shakes and loaded teas, the health and nutrition restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch. Recently they celebrated the two year anniversary with a ribbon cutting. Every shake they...
wjle.com
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
Grundy County Herald
Hobbs named editor and general manager of Grundy County Herald
Lisa Hobbs, a native of Grundy County, has been named editor and general manager of the Grundy County Herald. Lakeway Publishers’ Middle Tennessee group Vice-President Keith Ponder made the introduction.
ucbjournal.com
Taco Bell nears opening in Baxter
Baxter – According to sources, the Taco Bell that broke ground back on July 12 of 2021 in Baxter is very close to opening its doors. They are only in need of a single part, and when that part is delivered they should be able to open fully to the public.
nashvilleguru.com
Drive-Thru Dancing Lights of Christmas
The annual Dancing Lights of Christmas will take place at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The light show will run from November 11, 2022, to January 1, 2023. This has quickly become a Nashville tradition where attendees pile in a car and drive through an incredible dancing light show, which synchronizes with a special FM radio channel. Tickets are $30 per family vehicle with prices increasing for limousines and party buses. The show opens nightly at 5:00pm, even on holidays.
WSMV
Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Horse Falls Into a Pool in North Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) In case you missed this story from North Rutherford County - - Late last month, a horse made its way into a backyard pool – of course, that sounds like an opening line to a joke, but we’re not horsing around! The oversized animal navigated its way into the inground pool on October 24th in the area of LaVergne. Authorities reported, “It’s not every day you get a call to help rescue a horse in a pool!”
tntech.edu
Part-Time work opportunity with the Admissions Office 11/22
The Tennessee Tech Admissions Office is looking for some awesome current students to be our STAR callers this semester! You’ll be calling and texting incoming students to answer questions about admissions, invite them to events, and help them with next steps to becoming a student here. We’re looking for happy and excited voices to be many incoming student’s first interaction with Tech!
Road Construction and Lane Closures 11-4-10, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
Indigenous man fights to get Putnam County school mascots removed
Sayota Knight fought for the removal of offensive mascots at Algood schools last year, but the school board voted to keep them.
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
fox17.com
Coffee County Schools closed Monday due to illness
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district will be closed on Monday, leaders announced Friday. The district says the closure is due to illness. Further details were not available. Schools will also be closed on Tuesday for Teacher In-Service. Classes are expected to...
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
wvlt.tv
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were no evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
Comments / 0