Former President Obama to hold rally urging support for Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop
Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
Washington Examiner
Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
“If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama slammed former local news anchor Lake.
Sioux City Journal
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
Fired up Barack Obama blitzes the campaign trail in final stretch before midterms
Former President Barack Obama, still one of the Democrats’ most effective campaigners, hit the ground running this past week as he completed a whirlwind of appearances to boost his allies in key battleground states.It’s a last-minute push aimed at reversing a sudden downward trend in the polls for a number of important candidates for Democrats including Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and John Fetterman, the Senate seat-seeking lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.The former president was in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and has more stops ahead in Pennsylvania and Nevada. And at every stop, he recaptured the best of his campaign trail...
Mark Kelly says 'Arizonans are sick' of border 'crisis'
YUMA, Arizona — Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is putting a renewed focus on immigration in the final weeks of his campaign as he seeks to distance himself from President Joe Biden’s border policies.
CNN, NBC, MSNBC panels question Obama's last-minute campaign efforts: 'Joe Biden can't be out there'
Panelists and media figures weighed in on former President Barack Obama hitting the campaign trail for Democrats ahead of the midterms on Sunday.
‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom
Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout
Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
Trump’s third campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations.
Former President Trump hints at possible 2024 presidential run during Iowa rally
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump held dueling rallies yesterday stumping for candidates. Biden warned voters about the threat to democracy that's at stake while Trump continued to falsely insist he won the 2020 election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Prominent Republicans and Democrats head out on campaign trail in midterms' final stretch
While millions have already cast their votes, prominent Republicans and Democrats, including President Biden and former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, head out on the campaign trail with just eight days until Election Day. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.
KOLO TV Reno
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Laxalt’s bid for U.S. Senate
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Adam Laxalt in his bid for the U.S. Senate. Gabbard, who will appear alongside Laxalt in Las Vegas Friday, served as a Representative for the state of Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. She also ran for president in 2020.
Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress
WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
NBC News
October 30 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Chris Sununu
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the rising threat of political violence in light of the attack on Paul Pelosi. In an exclusive interview, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) reacts to the attack and comments on the upcoming midterms and the state of the GOP. Panelists Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Garrett Haake, Marianna Sotomayor and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press roundtable.Oct. 30, 2022.
