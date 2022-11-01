ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former President Obama to hold rally urging support for Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs

By Lauren Gilger Updated: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 - 7:55am
 3 days ago
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters at Texas rally strongly oppose Abbott and DeSantis in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Supporters of former President Donald Trump opposed the idea of any other Republican candidate running for the White House in 2024. Attendees at Trump's Save America rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening agreed that no other conservative politician could compare to Trump, who was twice impeached by the House before leaving office.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Sioux City Journal

Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race

Two major election-rating outlets have changed their projections of the U.S. Senate race in Iowa, shifting their predictions slightly away from incumbent Republican Chuck Grassley. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball both changed their ratings from “safe” or “solid” Republican to “likely” Republican, signifying a more difficult race for...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Fired up Barack Obama blitzes the campaign trail in final stretch before midterms

Former President Barack Obama, still one of the Democrats’ most effective campaigners, hit the ground running this past week as he completed a whirlwind of appearances to boost his allies in key battleground states.It’s a last-minute push aimed at reversing a sudden downward trend in the polls for a number of important candidates for Democrats including Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia and John Fetterman, the Senate seat-seeking lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.The former president was in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and has more stops ahead in Pennsylvania and Nevada. And at every stop, he recaptured the best of his campaign trail...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘The best closer we have’: Obama floods the campaign trail to help Democrats as midterms loom

Former president Barack Obama has emerged as one of the best surrogates for Democrats in the final week of the 2022 midterm elections as the party hopes to hold onto its fragile congressional majorities and even flip seats.The party that controls the White House typically loses seats in the House and the Senate. Sometimes the party in power even loses one or both chambers of Congress. And Democrats know this year is likely no different. Over the summer, Democrats hoped that the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision that rolled back Roe v Wade would salvage their majorities. But the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
TEXAS STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Tulsi Gabbard endorses Laxalt’s bid for U.S. Senate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Adam Laxalt in his bid for the U.S. Senate. Gabbard, who will appear alongside Laxalt in Las Vegas Friday, served as a Representative for the state of Hawaii from 2013 to 2021. She also ran for president in 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Trump weighs plans for 2024 White House bid

Former President Donald Trump is hinting at another run for office in 2024, and may be planning an announcement soon. CBS News political director Fin Gomez has more on how Trump’s latest remarks in Iowa could impact the 2022 midterm elections.
IOWA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress

WASHINGTON — Republicans who may be taking control of Congress in next week’s midterm elections have not been very specific about many policy goals — but the farm bill is an exception. Members of the GOP in the U.S. House and Senate are sending strong signals they want to strip climate funding from the massive […] The post Climate funding could suffer in the farm bill under GOP control of Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

October 30 — Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Chris Sununu

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chair of the Senate Rules Committee, exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the rising threat of political violence in light of the attack on Paul Pelosi. In an exclusive interview, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) reacts to the attack and comments on the upcoming midterms and the state of the GOP. Panelists Kimberly Atkins Stohr, Garrett Haake, Marianna Sotomayor and Brad Todd join the Meet the Press roundtable.Oct. 30, 2022.

