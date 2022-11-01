Constellation announced Monday it is seeking a 20-year extension of its operating license for Dresden Generating Station, Morris. That’s good news for the Coal City School District and surrounding taxing bodies who receive $26.2 million annually in Dresden property taxes. The company is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission [NRC] to extend the licenses of Dresden’s two nuclear units and those at the Clinton Generating Station. The extension means the two plants will contribute billions of additional dollars to the Illinois’ economy and continue providing enough carbon-free energy to power the equivalent of more than two million homes and helping the state meets its goal to get 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050. If granted, the extension would extend the life of Dresden Unit 2 until 2049 and Unit 3 to 2051. The two units can generate up to 1,845 megawatts of energy. Nuclear facilities are initially licensed to operate for 40 years and the NRC allows company’s to seek license extensions for up to 20 years at a time. This will be the second license extension sought for Dresden, the first was approved in October 2004 extending the current life of the units to 2029 and 2031. The news comes a little more than one year after the plant was saved from early retirement through action by the state legislature. Constellation said the continue operation of the plants is enabled by state and federal legislation that recognizes the unique environmental and economic value of nuclear energy. The two generation stations, along with Braidwood, LaSalle and Byron, receive credits under state law that prevented their early closure last fall. In addition, company officials say the federal inflation Reduction Act passed in August includes a nuclear production tax credit that will help support the nation’s nuclear fleet for at least nine years. Market forces and the continuation of supportive energy policies will play an ongoing role in the ability of the plants to operate for the duration of the extended licenses. “To get to zero emissions in Illinois and nationally, we will need to operate every carbon-free resource we have for as long as we possibly can,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. “With these extensions, Clinton and Dresden will further demonstrate the capability of nuclear assets to provide always-on clean energy when and where it is needed for decades to come, which is a testament to their unique value in addressing the climate crisis. We credit the Illinois policymakers, members of Congress and other stakeholders who worked so hard to preserve these zero carbon resources, and who can be proud of their role in supporting clean, reliable energy and contributing to our nation’s energy security.” More than 700 Constellation employees work at Dresden and the plant pays $26.2 million in property taxes to Unit 1 School District, Coal City Fire Protection and Public Library Districts, Grundy County, Goose Lake Township, Goose Lake Road District and Joliet Junior College. As Unit 1 School Superintendent Chris Spencer said, “this is great news for our community, county, taxpayers and school district.” Based on an independent analysis completed in 2021 when the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act was enacted, Dresden is expected to contribute approximately $1 billion to the state’s gross domestic product [GDP]. “Energy production and energy jobs are fundamental to the health of the Grundy County economy. As the sector continues to evolve and more toward carbon-free power, Dresden Station is an integral part of that successful transition. The station provides excellent employment both in direct and indirect jobs, supports our local schools and taxing district and is a huge philanthropic member of the Grundy County community. We look forward to Dresden providing nuclear power to the grid for many years to come,” said Nancy Norton, president and CEO of the Grundy Economic Development Council [GEDC].

MORRIS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO