Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK: I'm A Celebrity special - 6 November - 7.30pm - ITV1
A one off special to celebrate the return of IAC to Australia, the starter to take us into the main course at 9pm. Four celebrities or more precisely former campmates, will do battle to determine who will be the winner of this particular show. Spoilers for those who prefer to...
digitalspy.com
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Heat 2 (G to M)
This is Heat 2 (songs whose titles are in the range G to M). You can still vote in Heat 1. Please vote for your favourite. You may award half a vote each to your 2nd and 3rd favourites. Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles -...
digitalspy.com
What will happen to Summer next?
Will she accidentally hit an old man with a cab, take him home, and leave him, only for him to die shortly after, leading to a series of escapades, culminating in Weatherfield's dirtiest cop covering up a murder?. I’m gonna go with she’s going to end up wanting the baby...
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things Day schedule announced by Netflix — and it's sooner than you might think
Stranger Things is a show that has been surrounded by much fanfare since we first met the characters in season one. There are fan theories and events, people dress up as these characters for Halloween, there’s live interactive experiences all over the world and oh so much more. Then...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Week 7 Thread - Sat 5 Nov at 7:00pm & Sun 6 Nov at 7:15pm
Morning all and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Fleur & Vito: Waltz to I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John. Kym & Graziano: Argentine Tango to Assassin’s Tango by John Powell. Molly & Carlos: Foxtrot to You Make Me Happy by My...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals which Stacey story was her idea
EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner masterminded her character Stacey Slater's food van storyline. Introduced at the beginning of this year, Stacey began serving greasy grub to market-goers, which turned out to be the catalyst for her and Kheerat Panesar's rekindled romance. In an interview with Inside Soap, Turner has now revealed...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
digitalspy.com
Sky Documentaries including Crime (Spoilers)
This is for documentary shows from the Sky Documentary and Crime Channels and their respective on demand services. Thought that it might be worth having a general thread for these shows rather than discuss them all individually. Obviously a popular documentary series may deserve its own thread and anyone can start that in the appropriate forum. Be careful what you read as there may be discussion of a show you have seen yet.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK's Dakota Schiffer has a message for people who don't think she's "draggy enough"
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Dakota Schiffer about her time on Drag Race UK season four.
digitalspy.com
Taskmaster star pulls hilariously messy trick to win challenge
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster's latest episode has seen one of its contestants winning a task with a smart, if a little messy, trick. Tonight's (November 3) challenges for stars Sarah Millican, Fern Brady, Munya Chawawa, John Kearns and Dara Ó Briain included one involving microwaves and two gallons of milk.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - A vast improvement!
I haven’t posted on here for ages and don’t use the forum much anymore, but thought I’d put my two pence in regarding the overall state of the show right now. Apart a brief period in 2019 during Kate Oates’ solo work (and I guess some of the later John Yorke material in 2018), I’d sort of just been horrified at what happened to EastEnders under Sean O’Connor and Jon Sen. Especially the latter who tried to change the show’s DNA to the point where it no longer even resembled the soap.
digitalspy.com
Should Sky continue to launch more new linear channels to make up for exodus to streaming services?
The biggest losses recently have been the set of Disney channels, the Disney movie screen in Sky Cinema, and quite a lot of other formerly established brands such as Universal, Fox, Vice & Lifetime, if anything happened with the Viacom owned channels or Discovery set of channels there really would be almost just the Sky branded channels left, these have some perhaps some risk as there is Discovery+ and Paramount+, but Discovery seem more committed to linear channels still and Viacom may be the same, then there is also UKTV too but most of their channels bar Alibi, Gold & Eden have gone free to air (except in HD!).
digitalspy.com
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 2
You can still vote in the previous round. A classic sixties instrumental. It's good, but I prefer the version by Elvis. Honorary mention to "The Final Countdown". The Kay Starr and Winifred Atwell tracks are from the early fifties and are now so old-fashioned they've become quaint, which is why I rather like them.
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 7 Spoiler Thread - PLEASE DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
We’re at week 7 of the competition already! Time has flown by. Welcome to the weekly spoiler thread. Please join me in saying a huge thank you to our spoiler king @davethorp, who brings us the correct, confirmed spoiler each week without fail. Do remember to get your time...
digitalspy.com
Christopher Blanchette on National weather
Parochial Scottish question.. Head Scottish weatherman Christopher Blanchette has been on BBC news presenting the national weather during this week.....just been on the lunchtime news today!! Is he covering for others...or has he moved South?. Posts: 651. Forum Member. ✭✭. 03/11/22 - 17:36 #2. SOAPDODGER wrote: ». Parochial Scottish question.....
digitalspy.com
There were clues in tonights episode that tells us Kyle did kill Al and Kerry will take the blame
I think when someone mentioned Kyle had wet the bed in Emmerdale, it meant that he is scared about something which is probably a clue that he did kill Al. I also think Kerry will find out that he did it and will say she did instead and i also think she will confess to killing Frank as well protecting Amy which means she leaves the show for a bit. We might also get a scene between Kerry and Cain in prison telling him that she will take the blame for killing Al and that Kyle needs his dad.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Farrar pays touching tribute to daughter on her 1st birthday
EastEnders star James Farrar has paid a touching tribute to his daughter on her first birthday. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a bunch of videos and pictures of him with Summer, alongside a lengthy caption as he celebrated her big day. “Summer Farrar,” he began to write, “Your Mamgu...
digitalspy.com
The One Show's Alex Jones has unexpected interruption live on air
It's safe to say The One Show presenter Alex Jones will be turning her phone on silent whilst at work in the future. During yesterday's (November 2) edition of the BBC chat show show, Jones and her colleague Jermaine Jenas were deep in conversation with Watchdog's Nikki Fox. The presenter...
digitalspy.com
Royal mail parcel 'delivered' but I never got it
So this is a weird one. My ebay parcel was apparently delivered last Monday at 1.50pm. I only found out checking my email for something else. Needless to say the Post office are more than useless. No card was left the neighbours know nothing so I can only think the postman has kept it for himself But without any evidence nowt can be done. Has anyone had a similar experience ? I got a refund no problem but that's hardly the point. The fact that I can not find out exactly what happened to it is rather annoying.
Comments / 0