64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point
Shiba Inu Breaks Startling Record in Recent Market Decline
SHIB Price Jumped 7.5% as DOGE Correlation Broke Down, This Is What Happened
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as This Influencer Announces Support for Shiba
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
Michael Saylor Could Have Made $1.5 Billion If He Bought Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Attempts to Attract the Attention of Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC) Long-Term Holders
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
'Pre-Mined ADA Myth' Busted by Cardano Community: Details
Cardano (ADA) ecosystem veterans Cardanians shared a detailed post about the role of the initial ("pre-mined") ADA supply in the early development of the blockchain's ecosystem. Cardano (ADA) community should not worry about ADA pre-mined supply. In a new longread, representatives of the Cardanians staking pool explained that "pre-mined" ADA...
Elusiv Secures $3.5 Million in Funding, LongHash Ventures and Staking Facilties Ventures Led Round
Elusiv, a Web3 protocol that brings an additional layer of privacy to cryptocurrency transactions, shares the details if its recent funding round and indicates the next milestones in its development and adoption. Elusiv secures $3.5 million in funding from top VCs. According to the official announcement shared by the Elusiv...
SHIB Price Analysis for November 2
SHIB Sets New Record Amid Market Decline, BitBoy Speaks on His Part in XRP Case, Vitalik Buterin Is Concerned about Elon Musk’s Idea: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu breaks startling record in recent market decline. Despite the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu is attracting investors. Data provided by WhaleStats shows that the meme coin has set a new record in terms of its holder count. At the moment, the number of SHIB owners comprises 1,233,337. Besides, the composition of SHIB holders is seeing a surprising shift. Per IntoTheBlock data, the percentage of long-term investors, or "hodlers," in SHIB is currently at its greatest level, 45%, while the percentage of short-term holders has held relatively steady. In the meantime, the coin’s rally seems to have slowed down. After spiking 12% on Nov. 1 on Elon Musk’s tweet, exhaustion set in: SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001192.
Breaking: BTC, ADA, SHIB, XRP Turn Volatile as Fed Announces Massive Rate Hike
U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, causing renewed volatility. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to an intraday low of $20,210 on the Bitstamp exchange at 18:00 UTC before moving sharply higher and reaching a new intraday high of $20,751. Cardano (ADA), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other leading altcoins are performing in lockstep with the flagship cryptocurrency.
MATIC up 15%, Here Are Two Potential Reasons
Next Crypto Bull Run Likely to Hit in 2024: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
Dogecoin Forms Extremely Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, November 3
ZoidPay to Revolutionize the Web 3.0 Landscape with $75M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital
A $75M financial commitment is set to establish ZoidPay as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. November 3, 2022, Bucharest, Romania — ZoidPay, the leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has secured an investment commitment of $75M from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital Limited ("GEM"). The funding is aimed at developing the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of financial services, scaling the first on-demand Metaverse, facilitating the first-ever bank acquisition by a blockchain firm, and launching a Web 3.0 super App.
Ancient Dogecoin Address with 2.3 Million of Very First DOGE Activated After 9 Years
Lithium Finance Partners with MonkeyBids for Better NFT Valuation
MonkeyBids, a first-ever platform for on-chain auctions on Solana (SOL) blockchain, shares the details of its collaboration with Lithium Finance protocol. MonkeyBids inks strategic partnership with Lithium Finance. According to the official statement shared by the MonkeyBids' team, it has scored an agreement with Lithium Finance, an instrument that makes...
