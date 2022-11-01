Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Related
Florida Weekly
Minto Communities introduces final phase of The Isles of Collier Preserve
Minto Communities announces that work is progressing on the final phase of The Isles of Collier Preserve, an award-winning, master-planned community located in Naples, Florida. The final phase is located on a 103-acre property adjacent to The Isles of Collier Preserve at the community’s western border that was acquired earlier this year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples office space sells for $5.3M
CL Naples I LLC purchased 23,000 square feet of office space at 671 Goodlette-Frank Road N. in Naples from Ninigret Technology East L.C. and G & R Realty Company L.C. through Ninigret Park Development L.C. for $5.3 million. Clint L. Sherwood, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Rainer Filthaut of IRC International Realty Corp represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
Stock Development rebrands One Naples as Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
The One Naples luxury condominium redevelopment project near Vanderbilt Beach has been rebranded as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples. The branding collaboration for the Gulf Coast project in North Naples was announced Tuesday by local developer Stock Residences, the luxury condominium division of Naples-based Stock Development. The high-end project will feature a collection of 128 residences at Vanderbilt Beach Road and Gulf Shore Drive, across the street from The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples, however, is not owned or being developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co. or its affiliates. Stock Residences is using the trademarked name under a license from Ritz-Carlton.
floridaweekly.com
Seagate Nears completion of custom home in Estero Area
Seagate Development Group is on track to complete a nearly 11,000-square-foot (over 4,900 square feet of living space) beachside custom home in highly attractive Miromar Lakes, Florida this month. It will contain three bedrooms plus a study, five full and two half baths, and an oversized two-car garage, as well as a California coastal concept with modern and natural finishes. This spectacular three-story residence will be a result of Seagate; its interior design firm, Theory Design; R.G. Designs; Outside Productions; and other talented partners.
WINKNEWS.com
Pinchers marks 25th anniversary but some restaurants remain closed after Ian
Southwest Florida’s Phelan Family Brands achieved its 25th year in business two weeks after losing a few of its restaurants devastated by Hurricane Ian. Reaching its silver anniversary was a bittersweet moment for the Phelan family because some of its 22 restaurants were damaged in the storm. Five Phelan restaurants have yet to reopen after Ian but the local company plans to rebuild and looks forward to the next 25 years, Phelan said.
Future plans move forward for Cape Coral Yacht Club as access remains closed
More than $1 million for new projects at the Cape Coral Yacht Club even as much of the area is still closed off after Hurricane Ian.
What's next for Naples Pier repairs after Ian
City leaders say they're committed to rebuilding the Naples Pier as quickly as possible while making sure it's done right
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples to begin Phase 1 of Beach Outfall Stormwater Improvements project
City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services will begin Phase I of the Beach Outfall Stormwater Improvements project Saturday. The directional drilling phase includes the installation of the outfall pipes from the Third Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico. This phase of the project will take approximately three months and will be completed in January 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Farmers markets may be year-round allowable use in Lee County
Lee County Commissioners voted to conduct a public hearing to adopt an ordinance amending the Lee County Land Development Code, Chapter 34, relating to farmers’ markets. If the ordinance is adopted, it would allow farmers’ markets as a temporary use throughout the calendar year, which is currently only permitted to operate between October and April. The markets would require coordination with Lee County Sheriff’s Office and prohibit the operation of more than four days per week on the same premises. The addition of fine art, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel and booths operated by local businesses, nonprofits and local governments would join the list of permitted vendors.
Florida Weekly
Boating community home at Palmetto Point
This sprawling custom home located at 4826 Conover Court in Fort Myers sits in the highly sought after boating community of Palmetto Point. The home had no damage from Hurricane Ian. Featuring 3,924 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths, this is one of the largest off-water homes in the community.
Florida Weekly
Historic Naples Yacht Club achieves Platinum Club of the World status
Naples Yacht Club, the first and oldest private club in Naples, has once again achieved status as a Platinum Club of the World. This ranking of worldwide clubs by The Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board is an additional honor for the Naples Yacht Club and complements its current designation as a Platinum Club of America.
WINKNEWS.com
Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples
The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
floridaweekly.com
Unusual plants available at Naples Yard and Garden Show
Homeowners looking for rare fruiting trees and bushes, unusual orchids and native plants that do well in Southwest Florida should head to the annual Naples Yard and Garden Show being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12-13 at the UF/IFAS Extension Collier County office, 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida traffic peaks, hotels packed after Hurricane Ian
Packed roads and filled hotels are creating a new kind of post-Hurricane Ian world in Southwest Florida, especially in Lee County. Roads since the Sept. 28 storm have been clogged just about everywhere, and not just during rush hour, for a variety of reasons. In Lee County, where coastal communities...
WINKNEWS.com
Miceli’s Restaurant on Matlacha reopens just five weeks after Hurricane Ian
A popular restaurant in Matlacha has rebuilt from scratch just five weeks after Hurricane Ian brought in 40 inches of flood water. Miceli’s was a staple in the community, and on Tuesday, the restaurant reopened. The owners say they were motivated to help the community feel a sense of normalcy.
How one Florida community was built to survive the worst of Hurricane Ian
A small town in the path of Hurricane Ian has received acclaim for how it showcased durability and resiliency during the monstrous storm. The fury of Hurricane Ian left southwestern Florida in tatters after its landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. Particularly hard-hit were the cities of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and nearby Punta Gorda. Along with significant structural damage, power was cut off to a vast number of residents, leaving them with limited access to internet and without other comforts of home.
WINKNEWS.com
A look at the damage suffered by CenturyLink’s infrastructure
Extensive damage to CenturyLink’s remote terminals is leaving customers offline for weeks after Hurricane Ian. The destruction makes it challenging to get back online. There is rust and corrosion, as well as dried mud on wires. So much is damaged that the internet provider is bringing in 17,000 miles...
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Paradise Tattoo plans to open new location, uncertain about returning to Fort Myers Beach
Tattoo artist and Fort Myers native Dawn Webb began her apprenticeship in North Fort Myers at Custom Bike and Body Art in 2007. After owners of the half motorcycle, half tattoo shop moved to Fort Myers Beach in 2011, they told Webb she had a choice to make. Webb put...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rethinking everyday life after Hurricane Ian
I told myself it would be better than I imagined. The drive from Atlanta took 14 hours, the last six of them between Tampa and Fort Myers. That’s a long time to worry. A long time to hope. I’d heard from a friend who weathered the storm in my neighborhood that there’d been flooding, but I didn’t understand the extent of it. I told myself that a lot of my little cottage could be saved. Not the rugs, of course. Not the couch. Not the mattresses. But most of my furniture, surely. And definitely the pieces that were precious to me.
Comments / 0