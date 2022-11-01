Lee County Commissioners voted to conduct a public hearing to adopt an ordinance amending the Lee County Land Development Code, Chapter 34, relating to farmers’ markets. If the ordinance is adopted, it would allow farmers’ markets as a temporary use throughout the calendar year, which is currently only permitted to operate between October and April. The markets would require coordination with Lee County Sheriff’s Office and prohibit the operation of more than four days per week on the same premises. The addition of fine art, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel and booths operated by local businesses, nonprofits and local governments would join the list of permitted vendors.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO