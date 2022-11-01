ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Yeah, Black Friday's going to have to go hard to beat this $729 RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMizD_0iuo4zdd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wR2t_0iuo4zdd00

Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $729 at Newegg (save $470)
In all honesty, Black Friday is going to have to work super hard to come up with a gaming laptop deal as good as this. For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain. View Deal

If we get a better Black Friday gaming laptop deal than this Gigabyte RTX 3060 notebook I'm going to be surprised. And obviously super happy, too, because that will mean we get a genuinely powerful gaming laptop for $600-odd. But I'm going to stick my neck out and say that's possibly unlikely, because at $729 from Newegg this is a bargain.

We're talking about an admittedly chunky notebook, but one that sports an outstanding specs list for the money. We've long been talking about aiming for the sub-$1,000 mark for any RTX 3060 system, but now we've got to revise that down to sub-$800 because of rigs like this.

And yes, there are other ~$800 RTX 3060 laptops around, but none that are able to offer a better core spec than the Gigabyte A5 K1. The 1080p IPS screen comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a panel that will complement the Nvidia graphics card, and an impressive 16GB of system memory. And yes, it's dual channel with a pair of 8GB DDR4 modules in place.

That Ryzen 5 5600H CPU isn't particularly well represented in gaming laptops out in the market today, but it's a strong AMD 5000-series processors, with six Zen 3 cores and a full 12 threads of CPU power. It's easily powerful enough to support the RTX 3060 GPU and give you a decent amount of computational power outside of gaming, too.

It is also worth knowing that there's a spare NVMe slot inside the machine, that is pretty easily accessible, and that's important. Important because the 512GB SSD is the only thing that might age quickly, but the fact you can quickly and relatively easily drop in a secondary SSD down the line is actually a major boon.

If you were hoping for a sleek ~$700 gaming laptop, however, you're going to be disappointed. This is a chonky ol' notebook at 2kg, and doesn't look particularly beautiful, but that does also mean it has a healthy amount of space for cooling inside it.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
PC Magazine

Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals

Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
Digital Trends

Over 4,000 Walmart shoppers love this Lenovo laptop — now $279

One of the cheapest and best-value laptop deals around is over at Walmart. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop for only $279 right now, saving you $50 off the usual price of $329. While this is no powerhouse laptop, it’s a good option for any student looking for a cheap solution or for someone who just needs a laptop for occasional use. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money, and why more than 4,000 Walmart customers left it a five-star review.
Engadget

T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades

Even if you do it yourself online. T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades, according to The T-Mo Report and some Redditors. According to T-Mobile internal documents, it's introducing a "Device Connection Charge" for "all activations and upgrades for mobile, Beyond the Smartphone and broadband devices."
Phone Arena

Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices

Whether or not you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra the all-around best Android phone available right now, we can probably all agree that Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse is among the most desirable Christmas gift options for mobile tech enthusiasts. Of course, the ultra-high-end handset doesn't come cheap, normally fetching...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

13K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy