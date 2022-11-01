ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

BuzzFeed

"No One Is Trying To Be Offensive — It's Just How We Are Culturally": People Are Sharing Societal Norms And Expectations That Travelers Should Know Before Visiting

Didn't realize doing this in Paris made me completely stand out as a tourist... Whenever you visit a new city or country, there are subtle yet important cultural norms and behaviors that, as an outsider, you might not be familiar with. So redditor u/AkselsArtHouse asked, "What should people know before traveling to your country?" I also combed through advice on r/Travel. Here are some responses from people all around the world.
Time Out Global

This is where you should travel in 2023, according to National Geographic

It’s never too early to get thinking about next year’s big trip. But where should you go? Well, venerable mag National Geographic has revealed its ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023, offering a few pointers as to the travel experiences that should be on your radar over the next 12 months or so.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Maxim

Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express

The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
The Independent

Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK

Cases of mouth cancer in the UK have increased by more than one-third in the last decade to hit a record high, according to a new report.The number of cases has more than doubled within the last generation and previous common causes like smoking and drinking are being added to by other lifestyle factors.According to the Oral Health Foundation, 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease last year – up 36 per cent on a decade ago, with 3,034 people losing their life to it within the year.This is an increase in deaths of 40 per...
PYMNTS

Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income

The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
MySanAntonio

Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big

It’s that time of year again: time to peruse the expansive slate of Black Friday travel deals to plan your next adventure. Whether you want to jet-set to an island in the Bahamas or use this holiday to stock up on your Motel 6 bookings for the year, we’ve got you covered on the top sales from hotels and resorts across the globe.
FLORIDA STATE
Time Out Global

London mystery: a bright-pink sports car has been parked in the same spot for years

If you’re often around King’s Cross, you might have spotted an iridescent pink sports car parked in the same spot for years. A McLaren 570s has been parked outside the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel for at least two years. It’s been there so long that you can even see it on Google Street View. It’s a mystery to many. Why does it never move? Whose is it? And why is it always so clean?
trazeetravel.com

Is This Moveable Hotel Concept the Future of Travel?

What if you could combine the fun of travel with the convenience and coolness factor of a tiny home, but without the need to rent a pricey homestay that doesn’t include all the amenities you love from hotels? One new concept from hospitality design firm OBMI might be just what you’re looking for.
Time Out Global

WTF is going on with the UK rental market?

One in seven tenants in the UK were hit with a rent increase over the past month, according to the charity Shelter. That’s more than 1.1 million people. And while the headlines usually focus on the crisis in London – and trust us, it’s happening – other cities across the country are also impacted.
Time Out Global

Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK

Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Time Out Global

Water taxis may soon be ferrying commuters around Tokyo

Tired of dealing with crowded trains on your commute to work every morning? Though the transition to remote work has subtly improved weekday rush hour on our local trains, it can still be quite a stressful travel experience. But Tokyo is now testing another solution to the hectic conditions of public transport. According to Nikkei, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has said that using boats to commute will expand opportunities for different lifestyles and potentially improve community development.

