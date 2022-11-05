LIVE: Best Black Friday TV deals — $1,000 off OLED TV and more

Holding out for one of the best Black Friday TV deals? Well, you might not have to. Some of the best deals are already available from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy.

As of right now, there's a 48-inch LG OLED TV that's just $569 at Best Buy as well as a 24-inch Insignia Fire TV that's on sale for $79 at Amazon . As far as door-busting deals are concerned, you're already looking at them.

So what's going to be left for Black Friday? Well, expect to see some exceptional deals on the big flagship TVs like the LG C2 OLED (on sale already for $1,296 at Amazon ) and the Sony A95K QD-OLED (already $1,000 off its MSRP at Amazon ). The deals out there are certainly impressive, but we're expecting even bigger price drops in the weeks to come.

Starting your shopping early not only secures you a TV before the holiday rush but it means that you'll have something to put underneath the tree besides a sales receipt.

Welcome, readers, to our 2022 Black Friday TV deals blog. I'm Nick Pino, Managing Editor of TV and AV here at Tom's Guide and I'm ecstatic to help navigate these treacherous deals waters.

A little background on me: I've been covering TVs for various sites including Tom's Guide and TechRadar for the better part of a decade, and I typically get a chance to see 60 to 70% of the TVs that come out in a given year either for a review or at a tradeshow like CES.

When picking out TVs for other folks, I try to find the best balance of price and performance - I want to help you save, but I also want you to be blown away by what you end up buying rather than hating it after six months.

I'll be posting a number of recommendations over the coming weeks (I'm shooting for at least a few deals a day) but feel free to reach out to me on Twitter or email if you have a specific question about a deal.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy

One of the best offers we've seen from early Black Friday deals is the one going on for the LG A2 OLED that's available for $569 at Best Buy .

This is, of course, for the entry-level A-Series OLED that only has a 60Hz refresh rate instead of the 120Hz rate found on the B2 and C2 OLED, however you'd be paying almost double to get one of those models at this size.

Instead, you're getting a solid OLED that's great for playing Xbox One or PS4, and watching TV shows and movies that won't need the snappiness that a 120Hz panel needs.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal. View Deal

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy

This is the larger version of LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It's currently $500 off and offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

Looking for something stylish to go up alongside the tree? Samsung's The Frame seamlessly blends in with your holiday décor by turning into a photo display when you're not watching something.

While The Frame has typically been more form than function, the latest model sports a 120Hz display with Samsung's Tizen smart platform built in. We like the new matte finish that significantly reduces glare and the solar remote that doesn't use batteries.

Who knew going green could look this good.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 75" TU690T LED 4K TV: $849 $579 @ Best Buy

The best part of Black Friday TV shopping is finding a 75-inch TV on sale for an incredibly low price. And that's exactly what we found with the 75-inch TV690T.

For just $579 at Best Buy, you're netting yourself a huge LED 4K smart TV. It uses direct LED lighting (better than edge-lit) and supports HDR. If you want to connect it to your home smart platforms, the TV supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can stream content from your Apple device using AirPlay 2. For the size, it's hard to find a lower price.

(Image credit: Future)

It was mentioned earlier, but one of the biggest TVs of the last 12 months was the LG C2 OLED – it scored a perfect 5 out of 5 here on Tom's Guide, and it holds the top spot on our list of the best TVs .

Thanks to an early Black Friday TV deal, you can snag $500 off the 55-inch version of the C2 OLED or $300 off of the 77-inch version at Amazon.

These prices might drop even further in the coming weeks, but they're already significantly cheaper than the MSRP these TVs launched at a few months ago.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $299 $219 @ Amazon

It's not just massive 75-inch TVs and OLEDs that are discounted for Black Friday. If you're shopping on a budget this holiday season, there are plenty of savings to be had on entry-level sets.

Case in point, this Insignia 43-inch F30 4K TV is on sale for $219 at Amazon . That's an $80 saving compared to its full retail price of $299. This is a great pick if you need a second TV for a spare bedroom or office space, but it'll get the job done in just about all situations. It packs full 4K Ultra-HD resolution, as well as easy access to all the best streaming services . Plus, you can control the whole TV with just your voice thanks to integrated Alexa features.

(Image credit: Walmart)

We love a high-end TV here at Tom's Guide, but we'd never turn our nose up at a more budget-orientated TV, especially if it comes with a suite of smart features and a healthy discounts.

Case in point, Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $368. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

(Image credit: Hisense )

Want to spend a relatively small amount but still get a large 4K TV? Then Hisense and Walmart have got you covered in this early Black Friday deal.

You can get the Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV for a mere $298 at Walmart, taking this TV under the $300 price point, making it a bargain. The TV includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. It also features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound. And it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen this year.

(Image credit: LG)

LG C1 OLED 4K TV: $1,499 $1,199 @ Amazon

Sometimes not going for the latest model of OLED TV can net you some good discounts. For example, the excellent LG C1 OLED can be found discounted on Amazon, thanks to it being superseded by the LG C2 OLED TVs.

But that's not to say the C1 isn't a killer 4K OLED TV. It has great picture quality, deep blacks and good contrast, as well as a suite of gaming features, most notably a 120Hz mode that works with the PS5 and Xbox Series X . We're big fans of the LG C1 OLED here at Tom's Guide, so we recommend you check it out.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey for Tom's Guide)

To compliment a new TV you may have already snapped up, we suggest you consider a Roku Streaming Stick 4K as it's one of the best streaming devices you can buy, and can boost the capabilities of your TV for not a lot of cash.

This best-in-class streaming stick offers a super clean interface and a comprehensive app store, which is handy for accessing all the best streaming services . And we really appreciate that Roku has shown restraint when it comes to overcrowding its UI with advertisements and content recommendations. That’s not something we can say about the user experience on Fire TV 4K .

(Image credit: Samsung)

OLED TVs get a lot of the glory as the best type of TVs, but QLEDs can hold their own against the self-emissive panels – especially the QN90B.

As the penultimate 4K QLED TV, the QN90B delivers incredible contrast and clarity with outstanding HDR performance and high peak brightness. Its upscaling is second-to-none thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor 4K that uses AI-based deep learning to upscale sub-4K content to 4K and we love its Smart Calibration software.

The QN90B checks a lot of boxes – so if you're looking for a phenomenal 85-inch TV, the QN90B has our full recommendation.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: $849 $549 @ Best Buy

We mentioned the smaller size of the Insignia F30, but the larger 75-inch size is also available at a great price – it's just $549 at Best Buy after a hefty $300 discount .

Insignia isn't a brand we recommend often, but with a built-in Fire TV platform, this model is a cut above other models in the lineup. As you can see, the customer response to this model in particular is outstanding. As of right now, there are over 200 reviews and the TV has a 4.6 rating on Best Buy – that's great.

We'll keep an eye on this one in case it drops even lower, but at $549 you're already getting one of the best deals on a 75-inch TV ahead of Black Friday.

(Image credit: LG)

When they were announced a few years ago, QNED TVs were all the rage. They're basically QLED TVs souped up with a Mini-LED light source. That gives them the color accuracy and vibrancy of a QLED with the contrast of an OLED.

In short, people went nuts for them.

The QNED 83 is the latest product of LG's QNED lineup and offers all the same benefits of its forbearers while packing in the latest WebOS version, the Magic Remote, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support.

This is a premium 65-inch Mini-LED TV at an exceptional price.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense 40" A4G Full HD Smart TV: $249 $149 @ Best Buy

Although 4K is the new de facto resolution for a lot of streaming content, most cable content is only broadcast in Full HD. If you're someone who doesn't feel ready to jump onto the 4K bandwagon yet and would be satisfied with a 40-inch screen size, then the Hisense A4G that's on sale at Best Buy for $149 might be for you.

Without having tested this one for ourselves, we can't claim to know how it'd perform – but the specs seem fine for the price. The speakers are likely to be on the weaker side and the VIDAA smart platform isn't seen frequently here in the US so it's likely to be missing some apps, but the core features are all there.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday, and the sales running up to it, is a great time to get a large TV. Case in point: the 65-inch Samsung Q70A has been sliced by more than $400 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this Samsung TV on Amazon, and it’s one of the best TV deals currently available.

For the money you get QLED panel with a billion colors and Quantum HDR support, smooth motion up to 120Hz and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant are both built in. Definitely worth checking out.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,399 $896 @ Amazon

We've already flagged this a discounted LG A2 OLED TV at Best Buy, but Amazon has now got in on the action. The seller of pretty much everything has undercut Best Buy by $3, making this rather affordable 55-inch OLED TV that bit more friendly on the wallet.

So for $896 you get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

(Image credit: LG)

LG 43" UQ75 LED Smart TV: $299 $289 @ Best Buy

Let's talk about a non-deal for a second. The LG UQ75 is on sale at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday...but it's only $10 off its regular price.

Don't spend all that savings in one place.

I'm not saying that this TV will drop immensely in the coming weeks – maybe this is the lowest price we're going to see – but seeing it as an early Black Friday deal is silly. Just goes to show that not all early deals are winners.

(Image credit: Apple)

We're pretty big fans of the new Apple TV 4K (2022) , but this deal on last year's Apple TV 4K might make us reconsider our stance on the new model.

The Apple TV 4K (2021) is on sale for $99 at Amazon , and it's currently one of the top deals for TV and AV accessories ahead of Black Friday.

On the outside, the Apple TV 4K (2021) looks identical to its predecessor (and its successor). The upgrades are all on the inside, notably replacing the A10X chip with an A12 Bionic. Performance is so strong on this that we're not sure users will feel compelled to upgrade to the 2022 model for the A15 Bionic.

The 2021 Apple TV 4K 2nd-gen supports 4K at 60fps with HDR versus 30fps. Not a ton of apps even offer that level of content right now, mostly sports and other fast-paced action, but it will become more prevalent.

If you need a new streaming device to go with your new 4K TV, this is a great option.

(Image credit: TCL)

You absolutely don't need to spend big buck to get a big TV. As this early Black Friday deal demonstrates, you can get a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for under $400.

For $319 this TCL 4-Series 4K TV is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. It's a 2021 model, but it delivers a sharp ultra-HD picture complete with support for high dynamic range (HDR), 4K upscaling, and an effective 120Hz refresh rate. Gamers, take note that the TV doesn't support 120Hz input from external/connected devices, but it's still a steal at this price.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung The Premiere 120" 4K Projector: $3,497 $2,497 @ Amazon

One of our all-time favorite projectors is Samsung's The Premiere 4K Laser Projector.

What's great about this projector is its native 4K resolution and built-in Tizen smart platform that can connect you to all your favorite apps. It's surprisingly bright at around 2,200 lumens – making it useful even in moderately lit rooms – and, because it uses 30W speakers, fairly loud as well.

Today's early Black Friday deal shaves $1,000 off its regular price of $3,497, so definitely take a look if you plan on creating a true home theater.

(Image credit: Sony/Future)

• Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV: $2,299 $1,698 @ Amazon

If you're looking to save big on a new TV with a quality picture, Amazon has the deal for you. It's cut the price on the Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV to $1,698 , a $600 savings off the regular price.

Sony's A80K model is very similar to the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV we reviewed . As with that set, you'll find superb contrast and rich colors. The A80K features an XR processor that adjust brightness without sacrificing detail. You'll also benefit from the Google TV software and included assistant.

(Image credit: TCL)

• TCL 50" 4-Series 4K TV: $339 $249 @ Best Buy

TCL's 4-Series is a great ultra affordable TV, ranking highly in our guide to the best TCL TVs . And a current deal at Best Buy lets you save a little more on the 50-inch version of this 4K set.

Normally $339, the 50" 4-Series TV from TCL has dropped to $249, a savings of $90. That's a pretty good price for good color fidelity and HDR support in one of the more affordable 4K sets out there. This is the Roku model of TCL's 4-Series so you can expect a pleasant smart TV interface as well.