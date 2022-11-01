ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

Save BIG with Emma mattress deals for Black Friday

By Jennifer Oksien
Real Homes
Real Homes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e56wV_0iuo0hqx00

Yes, that’s right, this Real Homes mattress favorite has begun its Black Friday discounts. Calling it the Black November sale, Emma is running deals throughout the whole month, which only means one thing — you can get the Emma mattress of your dreams, for less.

You might have already had a model on your wishlist for a while, or recently decided on an Emma model to suit your sleeping needs. Either way, now’s the time to check out. With up to 60 percent off mattresses, bundles, beds, and more, you can save BIG on upgrading your entire sleep set-up. We’ve tried and tested Emma's best-sellers, amongst other bedding buys, so you can trust you’re getting a good deal. If there’s one thing we’d recommend investing in, it’s the Emma Original mattress, which holds a top spot in our best mattress guide for good reason.

Whether you’re in the UK or the US, we’ve got you covered too, with all the information you need on the best Emma mattress deals on, at the moment. Besides, we’ll be updating this page as savings change, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know before Black Friday. For now, check out these top offers. Don’t wait to get your best sleep yet!

The best Emma mattress deals to shop before Black Friday

US

Emma Halloween Sale | up to 50% off sitewide
If you've always wanted an Emma mattress, now's your chance for major savings (of over $1,000, in fact). Simply add to your basket and save up to 50 percent in the process — easy! Oh, and there are two free pillows up for grabs, too.

Mattress prices (Emma Original):
Twin: $689 $389
Queen: $1489 $789
King: $1,999 $999

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

UK

Emma Black November Sale | save 60% off sitewide
Choose among Emma's mattresses, bundles, or accessories such as pillows for this amazing deal, which will give you hundreds of pounds off mattresses. The discount will be applied as you shop.

Mattress prices (Emma Original):
Single: £499 £249.50
Double: £759 £379.50
King: £849 £424.50

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdU0h_0iuo0hqx00

Emma Select range at Furniture Village | up to £300 on Emma Select mattresses and accessories
This new range available at Furniture Village gives six sleep options to Emma fans. Choose from the Emma Select Smart, Helix, or Diamond in firm or hybrid. Each is designed to hit certain sleep goals, whether you need added support, cooling, or both.

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

Need more convincing?

Want more information about Emma's mattress before you spend your hard-earned cash? Find out everything you need to know in our Emma mattress review . Here's what our reviewer had to say too:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ58v_0iuo0hqx00

(Image credit: Emma mattress)

Emma mattress specs

Find out if the Emma mattress is the right one for you

Filling: Comfort foam/memory foam | Sizes: Single to super king (including EU sizes) | Depth: 25 cm | Comfort grade: Medium-firm | Warranty: 10 year | Trial: 200 nights

Zoned support Perfect temperature control If foam is just not your thing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HvBH_0iuo0hqx00
Linda Clayton Mattress Reviewer

In short, our Real Homes mattress reviewer Linda (yes, we have someone who is paid to sleep) gave the Emma mattress a full five stars.

"For starters, it comes in a box, so it's super easy to get upstairs," she says. "It's available in single to super king sizes, including a small double, too. It has a depth of 25cm and is filled with three layers of foam beneath a breathable and removable top cover, which can be washed. In our opinion, it's the best mattress for those who fidget throughout the night.

You may have seen it being advertised on television — we certainly have anyway — so if you're now more curious to find out what it's really like, then now is most certainly the time to buy. There are currently some of the biggest Emma mattress deals right now, so it would be well worth a go. They've even extended their risk-free trial from 100 to 200 nights which will give your body enough time to fully adjust and take the stress out of having to return the item in a hurry if you're not completely satisfied."

The best Emma mattress deals this week

More current Emma mattress offers

35% off mattresses for NHS staff and key workers
To claim this discount, you'll need to access Health Service Discounts and find the discount code. Then you can click through to Emma here and enter the code for your discount. This is one of the best ongoing Emma mattress deals. View Deal

Free 200-night trial
Not 100 percent sure about your new mattress? You can test the Emma model for 200 nights, and if in the end it's not for you, you'll get a full refund. Click for more info. View Deal

10 year guarantee
As long as you purchase your Emma mattress direct from the website, it comes with a 10-year guarantee. This covers the dimensional stability and durability of the mattress core as well as damage to the zipper and foam. View Deal

Free delivery
Whatever you buy from Emma, whether it be a £65 pillow or a £699 king-size mattress, your order will be delivered to your door by either DPD, UPS, or Parcelforce. To protect you and the couriers Emma use, every mattress, pillow, and pillow protector is delivered for free and with minimal contact. Returning something? That's free, too, and super easy. But we're sure it won't come to that. View Deal

The best Emma mattress accessory prices

Emma sells more than mattresses on its website. It has a range of pillows, mattress protectors, and bedding to choose from too. Everything comes with a 200-night trial as well. Winning!

US Emma Accessory Deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o4FLB_0iuo0hqx00

Emma Mattress Protector | $109 $76.30
The Emma mattress protector is waterproof, breathable, and antibacterial among many other things. It's no wonder we love it. With this big discount to make the most of, it's the ideal buy to help protect your new mattress for longer. View Deal

UK Emma Accessory deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFbS4_0iuo0hqx00

Emma Pillow | £105 £52.50
The Emma pillow is suitable for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer snoozing on your front, back, or side. The height of the pillow can be adjusted to suit you, and it's made from breathable fibers. Our favorite part is that the pillow has two sides — a comforting side and a supportive side.

For more places to put your head, see our pick of the best pillows . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMunG_0iuo0hqx00

Emma Mattress Protector | £115 £57.50
The Emma mattress protector is available in a range of sizes, including EU sizes, and is made from a mix of innovative Cairfull® material with special Purotex® technology inside. Find out why it features third in our round-up of the best mattress protectors . View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

The 34 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Early Black Friday Savings on Tech, Home, Fashion and More

This year's big October Prime Day event may be over, but you haven't missed your chance to save. Amazon's Black Friday deals are right around the corner, but many holiday discounts have arrived early to take advantage of now. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
People

Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56

 "Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.  We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
People

These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off

“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.  Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
ConsumerAffairs

Mattress Firm to host Black Friday deals through December 6

Getting ahead of the holiday season has been a theme this year, and several retailers have already announced plans for Black Friday deals that last the entire month of November – Macy’s, Walmart, and Target, among others. Now, Mattress Firm is joining that list, with Black Friday sales...
The US Sun

Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday Deals 2022: Save up to 50% off now

WE would describe Bed, Bath & Beyond as an adult’s playground. Le Creuset, high-tech coffee machines, and air fryers all under one roof? Such a treat. Those looking to save big on home essentials - and we would argue that a coffee machine is absolutely a home essential - should take advantage of the Bed, Bath & Beyond Black Friday sale.
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy