Save BIG with Emma mattress deals for Black Friday

Yes, that’s right, this Real Homes mattress favorite has begun its Black Friday discounts. Calling it the Black November sale, Emma is running deals throughout the whole month, which only means one thing — you can get the Emma mattress of your dreams, for less.

You might have already had a model on your wishlist for a while, or recently decided on an Emma model to suit your sleeping needs. Either way, now’s the time to check out. With up to 60 percent off mattresses, bundles, beds, and more, you can save BIG on upgrading your entire sleep set-up. We’ve tried and tested Emma's best-sellers, amongst other bedding buys, so you can trust you’re getting a good deal. If there’s one thing we’d recommend investing in, it’s the Emma Original mattress, which holds a top spot in our best mattress guide for good reason.

Whether you’re in the UK or the US, we’ve got you covered too, with all the information you need on the best Emma mattress deals on, at the moment. Besides, we’ll be updating this page as savings change, keeping you in the loop with everything you need to know before Black Friday. For now, check out these top offers. Don’t wait to get your best sleep yet!

The best Emma mattress deals to shop before Black Friday

US

Emma Halloween Sale | up to 50% off sitewide

If you've always wanted an Emma mattress, now's your chance for major savings (of over $1,000, in fact). Simply add to your basket and save up to 50 percent in the process — easy! Oh, and there are two free pillows up for grabs, too.

Mattress prices (Emma Original):

Twin: $689 $389

Queen: $1489 $789

King: $1,999 $999

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

UK

Emma Black November Sale | save 60% off sitewide

Choose among Emma's mattresses, bundles, or accessories such as pillows for this amazing deal, which will give you hundreds of pounds off mattresses. The discount will be applied as you shop.

Mattress prices (Emma Original):

Single: £499 £249.50

Double: £759 £379.50

King: £849 £424.50

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

Emma Select range at Furniture Village | up to £300 on Emma Select mattresses and accessories

This new range available at Furniture Village gives six sleep options to Emma fans. Choose from the Emma Select Smart, Helix, or Diamond in firm or hybrid. Each is designed to hit certain sleep goals, whether you need added support, cooling, or both.

Deal ends: unknown View Deal

Need more convincing?

Want more information about Emma's mattress before you spend your hard-earned cash? Find out everything you need to know in our Emma mattress review . Here's what our reviewer had to say too:

Emma mattress specs

Find out if the Emma mattress is the right one for you

Filling: Comfort foam/memory foam | Sizes: Single to super king (including EU sizes) | Depth: 25 cm | Comfort grade: Medium-firm | Warranty: 10 year | Trial: 200 nights

Zoned support Perfect temperature control If foam is just not your thingLinda Clayton Mattress Reviewer

In short, our Real Homes mattress reviewer Linda (yes, we have someone who is paid to sleep) gave the Emma mattress a full five stars.

"For starters, it comes in a box, so it's super easy to get upstairs," she says. "It's available in single to super king sizes, including a small double, too. It has a depth of 25cm and is filled with three layers of foam beneath a breathable and removable top cover, which can be washed. In our opinion, it's the best mattress for those who fidget throughout the night.

You may have seen it being advertised on television — we certainly have anyway — so if you're now more curious to find out what it's really like, then now is most certainly the time to buy. There are currently some of the biggest Emma mattress deals right now, so it would be well worth a go. They've even extended their risk-free trial from 100 to 200 nights which will give your body enough time to fully adjust and take the stress out of having to return the item in a hurry if you're not completely satisfied."

The best Emma mattress deals this week

More current Emma mattress offers

35% off mattresses for NHS staff and key workers

To claim this discount, you'll need to access Health Service Discounts and find the discount code. Then you can click through to Emma here and enter the code for your discount. This is one of the best ongoing Emma mattress deals. View Deal

Free 200-night trial

Not 100 percent sure about your new mattress? You can test the Emma model for 200 nights, and if in the end it's not for you, you'll get a full refund. Click for more info. View Deal

10 year guarantee

As long as you purchase your Emma mattress direct from the website, it comes with a 10-year guarantee. This covers the dimensional stability and durability of the mattress core as well as damage to the zipper and foam. View Deal

Free delivery

Whatever you buy from Emma, whether it be a £65 pillow or a £699 king-size mattress, your order will be delivered to your door by either DPD, UPS, or Parcelforce. To protect you and the couriers Emma use, every mattress, pillow, and pillow protector is delivered for free and with minimal contact. Returning something? That's free, too, and super easy. But we're sure it won't come to that. View Deal

The best Emma mattress accessory prices

Emma sells more than mattresses on its website. It has a range of pillows, mattress protectors, and bedding to choose from too. Everything comes with a 200-night trial as well. Winning!

US Emma Accessory Deals

Emma Mattress Protector | $109 $76.30

The Emma mattress protector is waterproof, breathable, and antibacterial among many other things. It's no wonder we love it. With this big discount to make the most of, it's the ideal buy to help protect your new mattress for longer. View Deal

UK Emma Accessory deals

Emma Pillow | £105 £52.50

The Emma pillow is suitable for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer snoozing on your front, back, or side. The height of the pillow can be adjusted to suit you, and it's made from breathable fibers. Our favorite part is that the pillow has two sides — a comforting side and a supportive side.

For more places to put your head, see our pick of the best pillows . View Deal

Emma Mattress Protector | £115 £57.50

The Emma mattress protector is available in a range of sizes, including EU sizes, and is made from a mix of innovative Cairfull® material with special Purotex® technology inside. Find out why it features third in our round-up of the best mattress protectors . View Deal