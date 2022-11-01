Read full article on original website
Related
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
Hwy 219 closes for Hillsboro crash that pinned, injured two
Highway 219 shut down in Hillsboro late Tuesday morning after fire officials said two people were injured in a crash.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
KXL
Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
No trick-or-treat: Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Clackamas
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many were out trick-or-treating, Clackamas fire crews were out extinguishing a commercial fire on Monday night. Around 6:45 p.m., crews reportedly responded to a commercial fire on the corner of 130th Ave. and Jennifer St. in Clackamas. Officials say the flames were coming through the south side of a 100×200 […]
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
klcc.org
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Tillamook officials investigating after 2 people found dead in RV
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office says two people were found dead in an RV over the weekend.
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
lakecountyexam.com
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had four admissions and 31 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Monday, Oct. 31. There were five outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon had a $1 million Powerball winner, but grand prize will grow to $1.5 billion jackpot
One $1 million winning ticket was sold in Oregon for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. No one had all the winning numbers for the $1.2 million jackpot so the Powerball grand prize grows to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing, which is Saturday. The...
Comments / 0