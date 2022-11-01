ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeview, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says

Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
RUFUS, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter

Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years

Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
PORTLAND, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Lake County, Oregon News of Record

Lake District Hospital had four admissions and 31 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Monday, Oct. 31. There were five outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR

