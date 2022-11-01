Read full article on original website
General Crook – the Man, or General Crook – the Horse
During advertisement for “A Night at the Museums,” comments prompted some realization that many in Lake County are not aware that General George Crook, the man, played a pivotal role in local, as well as national, history. Crook was in actuality a Brevet-Major General during his time as commander at Camp Warner, located in the North Warner Mountain Range.
DOJ awards Town of Lakeview $375K grant
The Town of Lakeview recently announced that it has been awarded a $375,000 grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). This is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety. “This vital funding will...
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
Obituary: Debra (Koch) Bailey
Debra (Koch) Bailey, 59, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Lakeview where she has been living for the past two years. Debra was born on Feb. 2, 1963 in Portland to Ace and Derlene Koch. Debra served in the Army from 1982-1985. She enjoyed living and working in Lakeview and meeting all her new friends. Debra enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, gardens, plants, wildlife and having good conversations with her friends.
