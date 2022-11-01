Debra (Koch) Bailey, 59, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Lakeview where she has been living for the past two years. Debra was born on Feb. 2, 1963 in Portland to Ace and Derlene Koch. Debra served in the Army from 1982-1985. She enjoyed living and working in Lakeview and meeting all her new friends. Debra enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, gardens, plants, wildlife and having good conversations with her friends.

LAKEVIEW, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO