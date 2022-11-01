Read full article on original website
Armada Tormenta
3d ago
If your a student at Trinity, call OSHA on her for standing on top of the ladder. That tens of thousands of dollar fine for contractors.
CTYankee
3d ago
They should be taking pictures or videos for the next month of all the flags that are still up then slap them with a 100 million dollar lawsuit.
ndosrjtnek
3d ago
There’s a firehouse directly across the street from the campus. Who respond there daily for fire calls and medical emergencies
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
New Britain Herald
Newington senior to perform with some of best high school musicians in the country
NEWINGTON – Newington High School is proudly sending one of its own to Maryland to perform with some of the best high school musicians from around the U.S. Senior Nathan Michaud will be attending the National Association for Music Education’s All-National Honor Ensemble in National Harbor, Maryland Nov. 3-6.
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops
A Hartford city employee was fired after posting a video of undercover police to social media. An arbitration board upheld his termination. The post Board upholds firing of Hartford employee who filmed undercover cops appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
staffordct.org
Town Hall side entry doors temporarily restricted on November 3
A roof replacement project has been underway at Warren Memorial Town Hall this week. Tomorrow, the contractor will be stripping roof areas above the side entrance doors, which are located to the rear and on either side of the building. Please be advised these doors will be barricaded on Thursday, November 3, with signage directing visitors to the front doors, facing Main Street/Holt Fountain. Once work is completed in these areas, the side doors will reopen for use. During the interim, if persons should need assistance accessing Town Hall offices or services, please call 860-684-1778 and you will helped accordingly.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
UC Daily Campus
UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection
Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
Ex-charter school exec convicted in 1984 attacks on women — one in Windsor
It took a six-member Hartford Superior Court jury just 35 minutes Wednesday to convict former charter school executive Michael M. Sharpe of kidnapping four women during late-night attacks in their apartments in 1984, raping each of them, threatening their lives, and stealing property ranging from jewelry to snacks. The jury...
New Britain Herald
New London man, Hartford resident set to be arraigned in New Britain killing
NEW BRITAIN – A New London man and a Hartford resident are set to be arraigned this month in a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Police allege Raheem Wallace, 27, of New London, and Rodney Ford, 26, of Hartford, killed a man on Sept. 2, 2017, in a residence at 93 Tremont St., according to a recently released arrest warrant.
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck By Train in Groton
A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Off-Duty Firefighter Killed In Highway Crash
City firefighters mourned yet another death of one of their own as they gathered at the Lombard Street station to remember Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old Fair Havener who died Wednesday night in a five-vehicle car crash on I‑91. Thursday morning’s press conference at the department’s 412 Lombard St. station...
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Early voting, election moves — Hartford has big ballot decisions coming up
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week before Election Day, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is making a final push for early voting to be approved. “Early voting is about making it easier for everybody that casts their vote,” Bronin said. “It’s about making sure that everybody has an opportunity to make their voice heard. It is […]
