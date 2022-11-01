ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Armada Tormenta
3d ago

If your a student at Trinity, call OSHA on her for standing on top of the ladder. That tens of thousands of dollar fine for contractors.

CTYankee
3d ago

They should be taking pictures or videos for the next month of all the flags that are still up then slap them with a 100 million dollar lawsuit.

ndosrjtnek
3d ago

There’s a firehouse directly across the street from the campus. Who respond there daily for fire calls and medical emergencies

staffordct.org

Town Hall side entry doors temporarily restricted on November 3

A roof replacement project has been underway at Warren Memorial Town Hall this week. Tomorrow, the contractor will be stripping roof areas above the side entrance doors, which are located to the rear and on either side of the building. Please be advised these doors will be barricaded on Thursday, November 3, with signage directing visitors to the front doors, facing Main Street/Holt Fountain. Once work is completed in these areas, the side doors will reopen for use. During the interim, if persons should need assistance accessing Town Hall offices or services, please call 860-684-1778 and you will helped accordingly.
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection

Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck By Train in Groton

A person was struck by an Amtrak train near Groton just before 10 a.m. Friday. Officials from Amtrak said the person was on the tracks. The train, 171, was traveling from Boston to Roanoke, and the person was struck near Groton on the West end of the Thames Bridge. No...
GROTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Off-Duty Firefighter Killed In Highway Crash

City firefighters mourned yet another death of one of their own as they gathered at the Lombard Street station to remember Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old Fair Havener who died Wednesday night in a five-vehicle car crash on I‑91. Thursday morning’s press conference at the department’s 412 Lombard St. station...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI

