A roof replacement project has been underway at Warren Memorial Town Hall this week. Tomorrow, the contractor will be stripping roof areas above the side entrance doors, which are located to the rear and on either side of the building. Please be advised these doors will be barricaded on Thursday, November 3, with signage directing visitors to the front doors, facing Main Street/Holt Fountain. Once work is completed in these areas, the side doors will reopen for use. During the interim, if persons should need assistance accessing Town Hall offices or services, please call 860-684-1778 and you will helped accordingly.

2 DAYS AGO