Yardbarker

Analyst believes Braves' free agent SS Dansby Swanson should seek $30 million per season

When MLB free agency begins after the World Series, several All-Star shortstops will hit the open market, including Atlanta Braves Gold-Glover, Dansby Swanson. While the Braves would undoubtedly like to retain Swanson, they may need help to fit him into their budget after locking up the likes of Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson to long-term deals.
Ronald Acuna Jr. ‘pleading’ with Braves to let him play in Venezuelan Winter League

Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned to his hometown in La Guaira, Venezuela for the offseason, which he does every year. The soon-to-be 25-year-old is entering his first healthy offseason since injuring his ACL during the 2021 season, and he’s eager to play in the Venezuelan Winter League, but the club told David O’Brien of The Athletic that he is only going to be working out with the Tiburones de La Guaira.
The Cardinals May Have A Star On Their Radar

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have some work to do this offseason following their early exit in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team won 93 games and clinched the National League Central in late September, but significant upgrades may be required if they want to compete with the best teams in baseball.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Aaron Judge Gets Criticism From An Unlikely Source

After a historic regular season in which he hit 62 home runs, breaking the single-season record for an American League player, Aaron Judge went quiet in the playoffs and so did the New York Yankees. As soon as the World Series reaches its conclusion, the slugger will be a free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jose Altuve tried to pass along tip to Alex Bregman in Game 5

Jose Altuve had a big at-bat to lead off Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday night, and he wanted to pass along a tip to a teammate. Altuve sent the second pitch of the game off the wall in right-center field for a double, and he advanced to third on an error.
HOUSTON, TX
New White Sox Manager Has A Goal For Yoan Moncada

The Chicago White Sox have recently confirmed the hiring of Pedro Grifol as their new manager. Grifol had been the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals and was on hand for the 2015 World Series championship run. Now in Chicago, Grifol has high goals and hopes to transform the...
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
CHICAGO, IL
Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit

The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way

The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at Anthony Rizzo contract extension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone couldn’t have offered Anthony Rizzo any more praise than he did on Thursday during an interview with WFAN. Rizzo was one of the Yankees’ more prominent leaders during the 2022 season, offering distinctive intangible traits in the locker room and producing valiantly on the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

