ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Is a Character in the Moving, Powerful Movie “Dear Zoe”

The new film “Dear Zoe” isn’t just filmed in Pittsburgh — it’s a very Pittsburgh movie. Long sequences are filmed at Kennywood; characters gather at a Steelers tailgate (and yell at the TV during Pirates games). Neighboring Braddock gets a long spotlight. From omnipresent Iron City to post-industrial rust, “Dear Zoe” is a Pittsburgh story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh

The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
PITTSBURGH, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour

Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts

Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19."This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind

PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board

PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police shut down city block

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust names new president and CEO

Duquesne University graduate Kendra Whitlock Ingram has been named the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s new president and chief executive officer succeeding Kevin McMahon, who is retiring. Ingram will be the first person of color and the second woman to become president and CEO in the Cultural Trust’s 38-year history. She...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy