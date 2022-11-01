Read full article on original website
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Is a Character in the Moving, Powerful Movie “Dear Zoe”
The new film “Dear Zoe” isn’t just filmed in Pittsburgh — it’s a very Pittsburgh movie. Long sequences are filmed at Kennywood; characters gather at a Steelers tailgate (and yell at the TV during Pirates games). Neighboring Braddock gets a long spotlight. From omnipresent Iron City to post-industrial rust, “Dear Zoe” is a Pittsburgh story.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Pittsburgh
The City of Bridges has plenty of delicious Italian fare for any occasion— planning a special night out with a partner, family, or friends, or if you just have an intense craving for house-made bread and seasonally curated pasta dishes. Just like the best Italian restaurants in New York City, these old school restaurants offer a mix of traditional Italian dishes and contemporary takes on the classics. However, the best Italian restaurants in Pittsburgh stand out from Italian restaurants in other cities because of eccentric decor paired with rustic and cozy atmospheres.
playpennsylvania.com
Gambling in the Steel City, A Pittsburgh Poker and Casino Tour
Pittsburgh is known for its rich history in the steel industry, culture and sports teams. Recently though, the Steel City became a highlight on the Pennsylvania poker map. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh set a world record for the largest poker bad beat in history. When the jackpot finally hit, it was over $1.2 million.
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19."This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In...
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Uptown section of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Crews were called to a two-alarm fire in the Uptown section of Pittsburgh, near PPG Paints Arena, Thursday night. Fire units responded to the 1300 block of 5th Avenue at 9:10 p.m. A Channel 11 News crew on scene can see smoke from the building. 11 News...
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Introducing Pittsburgh’s 2022 Best Places to Work — the complete list
PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work have been announced. Companies were judged based on an online employee survey earlier this year, conducted by Quantum Workplace on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Companies were...
Pittsburgh woman competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — Who is Margaret Shelton?. That’s the answer to the name of the Pittsburgh woman on “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions tonight on WPXI at 7:30 p.m. She and only a handful of others made it to the Tournament of Champions that is airing this week.
Someone is deflating tires and leaving snarky messages in this Pa. neighborhood: report
Residents in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh are saying that someone is deflating their vehicles’ tires using lentil beans and then leaving messages on the windshields, according to a story from WXPI. Surveillance video taken by a Shadyside resident reportedly shows two people stopping by a car parked in...
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
Makers of Monopoly reveal new Pittsburgh-themed board
PITTSBURGH — The makers of Monopoly revealed a new Pittsburgh-themed game board on Wednesday. An event was held at the National Aviary on Wednesday afternoon to introduce the new board. Monopoly took submissions of locations and landmarks people wanted to see on the board. Today, the business released a...
kidsburgh.org
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
See which communities in the Pittsburgh region are the most educated
PITTSBURGH — There are nine ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region in which at least 30% of the population have graduate or professional degrees, and there are three that top 40% as the most-educated communities in the region in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Taking...
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust names new president and CEO
Duquesne University graduate Kendra Whitlock Ingram has been named the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s new president and chief executive officer succeeding Kevin McMahon, who is retiring. Ingram will be the first person of color and the second woman to become president and CEO in the Cultural Trust’s 38-year history. She...
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
