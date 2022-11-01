ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A partner in Nashville’s first violence interruption program pulls out, amid scrutiny of the city’s public safety funding efforts

By Paige Pfleger
wpln.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

Lawsuit prompts Nashville to fix ballot mistake, and a state investigation will look closer

A lawsuit over the mishandling of early voting ballots appears headed to a swift resolution in Nashville and is promising safeguards to protect voting rights. The case follows the revelation earlier this week that 190 voters were given the wrong ballots and cast them in congressional races and some state House and Senate contests. The confusion has ties to Republican-led redistricting that divided Nashville into three congressional districts.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Dropping in on our neighborhood dives

Out front, a neon sign flickers. Inside, the lights are dim. Folks are playing pool or swapping stories. And the drinks are cold and cheap. Yes, we’re talking about dive bars! Nashville has some great watering holes, and we’ll learn what makes these “low places” so special.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Riding Shotgun: Kickin’ it at The Cobra

Every other Friday for This Is Nashville, I hop out of my host chair and into the passenger seat to ride shotgun with one (or two) of our fellow Middle Tennesseans. But this week is a little different. Since the topic is dive bars … it’s really best not to ask anyone to get behind the wheel. You feel me? So instead, I headed out to one of MY favorite dives. When I was new to town, this ornate mural of a cobra on the side of a building on Gallatin Pike … really caught my eye. I knew I had to check this place out. And as soon as I walked in, I felt at home.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy