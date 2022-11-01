A partner in Nashville’s first violence interruption program pulls out, amid scrutiny of the city’s public safety funding efforts

Every other Friday for This Is Nashville, I hop out of my host chair and into the passenger seat to ride shotgun with one (or two) of our fellow Middle Tennesseans. But this week is a little different. Since the topic is dive bars … it’s really best not to ask anyone to get behind the wheel. You feel me? So instead, I headed out to one of MY favorite dives. When I was new to town, this ornate mural of a cobra on the side of a building on Gallatin Pike … really caught my eye. I knew I had to check this place out. And as soon as I walked in, I felt at home.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO