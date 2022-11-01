Read full article on original website
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 67 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 67 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from Edinburg, a man and woman in their 70s or older from McAllen and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 hosts first Holiday Greeting Card contest for students
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the holiday season approaches, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will host its first-ever Holiday Greeting Card Contest. The winner will be used as the official 2022 Precinct 3 Holiday Greeting Card. Submissions for the contest will be accepted until Nov. 25. Precinct 3 students in grades K-12 are encouraged to […]
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
KRGV
Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters
The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
megadoctornews.com
Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th
Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
progresstimes.net
Trial postponed in western Hidalgo County corruption case
An engineer charged in the western Hidalgo County corruption case will not head to trial until after Election Day. Jury selection in the case against Mariano Garcia, 49, of Mission had been scheduled for Nov. 2. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, however, filed a “Sealed...
Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also pay to expand capacity […]
Click2Houston.com
Rio Grande Valley abortion clinic bought by anti-abortion pregnancy center
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For years, protesters gathered daily outside the Rio Grande Valley’s last abortion clinic, praying for the day it would be put out of business. If their prayers were ever...
KRGV
La Joya ISD student credited with aiding school bus driver in medical emergency crash
A student with the La Joya Independent School District is being credited with helping save 18 other students during a Thursday bus ride home. The students at Juarez Lincoln High School were on a bus driven by 60-year-old Jesus Garcia, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez.
sbnewspaper.com
SB student takes part in practicum
HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
progresstimes.net
Owner of western Hidalgo County water park sentenced to 1 year in prison for smuggling migrants
A western Hidalgo County businessman who smuggled migrants across the Rio Grande on a speedboat was sentenced to a year in prison and fined $150,000 last week. Jose Luna, 43, of Palmview — a wealthy businessman who owns a water park near Palmview High School — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport aliens within the United States.
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen woman seeking legal action against local auto shop
A McAllen woman is seeking legal action against a local custom auto shop. Amanda Gomez says Joe Hernandez, the owner of Top Kustomz Car Shop in McAllen, took thousands of dollars from her and didn't do the job she paid for. Gomez bought a blue ford truck back in May....
KRGV
South Padre Island residents protesting renovations to Beach Access #10
South Padre Island residents are fighting to prevent what they say is the destruction of one of the last natural beach accesses. Residents say they hope to preserve Beach Access #10, which has not been developed and essentially remains untouched. On September 2022, the city approved plans to redevelop the...
KRGV
Valley non-profit makes final push to get people to participate in early voting
Early voting records released Thursday indicate the amount of voters for the 2022 midterm elections are lower than early voting numbers for the 2018 elections. In response to the early voting turnout, the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero marched from their offices in Alton to an early voting location.
cbp.gov
Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million Worth of Narcotics in Four Seizures
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in four separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $1,448,249. “Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to discover and seize these dangerous narcotics and...
KRGV
Residents voice concerns over delay in construction on Brownsville street
Those living on San Pedro Lane in Brownsville say they’re upset over the condition of their street. City crews began working on San Pedro Land and Elsa Avenue May 2022 to make utility repairs in the area. According to residents, crews suddenly stopped working in July, leaving the street...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
