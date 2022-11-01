ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

ValleyCentral

5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 67 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 67 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from Edinburg, a man and woman in their 70s or older from McAllen and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
utrgvrider.com

Child development center impacting Vaqueros

New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Cameron County sees record-breaking amount of early voters

The early voting turnout in Cameron County surpassed the amount of people who voted early in the previous midterm election. A total of 51,816 people voted early in-person in the last two weeks, according to numbers released by the Cameron County Elections Department. That’s 900 more voters than the early...
megadoctornews.com

Celebrating Newly Renovated Site in Harlingen, Nov. 18th

Harlingen, TX – Serving as the hub of Behavioral Health Solution’s Lower Valley and southern coastal programs, the newly renovated building located at 2301 Industrial Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550 will deliver on BHS’s commitment to providing high quality, evidence-based, and behavioral health prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery support services throughout the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. Purchased in 2019, the building recently completed renovations and constitutes the agency’s vision to see “One life, one family, one community in a culture of behavioral wellness.”
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Trial postponed in western Hidalgo County corruption case

An engineer charged in the western Hidalgo County corruption case will not head to trial until after Election Day. Jury selection in the case against Mariano Garcia, 49, of Mission had been scheduled for Nov. 2. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, however, filed a “Sealed...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville’s Gateway International Bridge to get massive $130 million overhaul

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gateway International Bridge could look vastly different now that Cameron County is set to receive $130 million for its overhaul. Construction will include “replacing the entirety of its structure,” county officials said Wednesday. The federal funds, which come from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will also pay to expand capacity […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB student takes part in practicum

HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
LA JOYA, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande

On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
MCALLEN, TX

