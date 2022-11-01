Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 67 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from Edinburg, a man and woman in their 70s or older from McAllen and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.

