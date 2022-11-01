ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

NewsChannel 36

Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local church hosts community harvest festival Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Southern Tier Church of Christ, located at 351 E. Thurston St. Elmira, is hosting its communitywide annual Harvest Festival this Saturday, November 5th. Pastor Justin Coffin said it’s a community event with activities and attractions for the whole family. There will be free activities for the kids including, carnival-style games, face painting, […]
ELMIRA, NY
Big Frog 104

Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community

There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
NORWICH, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store

The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
ITHACA, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY

The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
98.1 The Hawk

LOOK UP! The Bombers Are Flying To Binghamton

I'm a big sports fan and love all the teams that we have in Binghamton, including the Binghamton Black Bears (hockey), the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (baseball) and the Binghamton Bulldogs (basketball). If your looking for your a football fix, we even have the Binghamton Stallions. Now we have another new...
BINGHAMTON, NY
High School Football PRO

Elmira, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Binghamton High School football team will have a game with Elmira High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
ELMIRA, NY
