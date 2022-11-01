Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Batch Coffee to celebrate official grand opening
On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
NewsChannel 36
Founders Way Housing Development opens in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- County and state officials gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a roughly $27 million affordable housing development. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street, inside will be 75 affordable and supportive apartments in addition to commercial space for two local nonprofits. “There are drop-in centers,...
Local church hosts community harvest festival Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Southern Tier Church of Christ, located at 351 E. Thurston St. Elmira, is hosting its communitywide annual Harvest Festival this Saturday, November 5th. Pastor Justin Coffin said it’s a community event with activities and attractions for the whole family. There will be free activities for the kids including, carnival-style games, face painting, […]
Photos & 3rd Day Progress Of The 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive
Three days in and we have been so excited to meet with people from our community who have stopped by to donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations for this year's Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. We are off to a great start, but that large Broome County...
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the YMCA of Broome County
The YMCA West Family Branch in Johnson City is hosting its annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 13th.
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
NewsChannel 36
'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY
The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LOOK UP! The Bombers Are Flying To Binghamton
I'm a big sports fan and love all the teams that we have in Binghamton, including the Binghamton Black Bears (hockey), the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (baseball) and the Binghamton Bulldogs (basketball). If your looking for your a football fix, we even have the Binghamton Stallions. Now we have another new...
Elmira, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Binghamton High School football team will have a game with Elmira High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SUNY Cortland renames football and lacrosse field after $1 million gift
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – SUNY Cortland’s sports complex which hosts its football and lacrosse fields will be renamed as part of a historic million-dollar gift. The gift came from Chris Grady ’79 in honor of his father. The Stadiums red field will be renamed as the James J. Grady ’50, M ’61 Field at SUNY […]
A Letter of Gratitude to Hawk Morning Show Listeners
It's a running joke that because I've lasted with Glenn on the Hawk Morning Show years longer than any of his other partners I'm either a saint or a total glutton for punishment. In reality, although we poke at each other, Glenn is one of my longest friends. Also, I've...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0