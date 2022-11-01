Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
Meet Chris Kelstrom For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
krcrtv.com
Tortoise Acres Farm & Sanctuary taking donations to build new fence after Peter Fire
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Peter Fire tore apart the Tortoise Acres Farm & Sanctuary Rescue, but things are looking a bit better out there. In a video uploaded yesterday by the rescue's Facebook, they are showing off an all-new perimeter fencing that is designed to sustain a fire. They...
krcrtv.com
MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County
TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: November 2 – 8
I expect more “First Friday” events will pop up as the weekend approaches, so check back here for updates. Thanks for reading. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Blue Sky Ramblers at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until 9 pm. Steve Hermann at Three Shastas Bar...
shastascout.org
Here’s Who’s Running For Shasta County’s Board of Education
11/3/22 11:08, Our story has been updated to include a new image – 11/3/22 1:50 pm, We have corrected the date of Gorman’s podcast appearance and a misspelling of his first name. – 11/3/22 2:52 pm, We have corrected the name of a school district. There are...
krcrtv.com
Wintu remains found in Redding construction site; why they're concerned about time
REDDING, Calif. — Wintu remains were found at a local construction site and tribe members say they were not given proper time to shift through the dirt to look for all of the remains. Arthur Garcia is the cultural resource manager for the Northern California Wintu Tribe. He is...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police find at-risk missing man
REDDING, Calif. UPDATE - Redding Police have found an at-risk man Wednesday afternoon. The police department said it was searching for 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke.
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
actionnewsnow.com
14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
krcrtv.com
PG&E says landowner with gun interfered with vegetation management prior Zogg Fire
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The big utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), revealed in a state utility commission document that before the 2020 Zogg Fire—which burned 56,338 acres and caused 4 fatalities and 1 injury in Shasta County 2 years prior—they tried cutting the tree that caused the fire earlier but was prevented from doing so by a landowner.
actionnewsnow.com
Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for wanted person in Redding attack
REDDING, Calif.- Police are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eli Crow. Police say they have connected Crow to a violent attack near Clear Creek bridge on Thursday. The victim of the attack received non-threatening injuries. Crow is described as a 5'9 white male with brown hair and weighing...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding search for armed man after two juveniles robbed on Halloween night
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police are searching for an armed robber they say held up two juveniles at gunpoint Halloween night, and investigating if they same man approached a second victim a few minutes later. Redding police said the first incident happened at 8:39 p.m. Monday near the Sheraton Hotel,...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police track down 'wanted violent felon' near Mt. Shasta Mall
REDDING, Calif. - A man whom police described as a 'wanted violent felon' has been arrested on a series of charges including attempted murder. Redding Police Department had asked for the public's help Monday locating Reno Riddle for assaulting his ex-girlfiend Saturday night. Police got a warrant and located Riddle Monday night just before 8:30 p.m. near the Mount Shasta Mall on Dana Drive.
KTVL
K9 officer helps collar wanted Siskiyou County felon
Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.
actionnewsnow.com
Police track down suspect in machete & sword attack
REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars accused of attacking two people with a machete and a sword in south Redding. Police had been looking for Eli Crowe since last week. Detectives tracked him down and arrested him Wednesday. The attack happened Thursday, Oct. 27 under the Clear Creek...
