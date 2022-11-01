ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shastascout.org

Meet Chris Kelstrom For Shasta County Supervisor

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

MISSING: Tammy Pitkin of Tehama County

TEAHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The search is on for missing Red Bluff woman Tammy Pitkin, 54, a well-known realtor in Tehama County. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26th but has not been seen by family since October 14th. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon (roughly 285 miles from Red Bluff) on October 17th.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: November 2 – 8

I expect more “First Friday” events will pop up as the weekend approaches, so check back here for updates. Thanks for reading. Nick Ciampi at Sweetspot in Redding. 6 pm. Blue Sky Ramblers at Cicada Cantina in Redding. 6 until 9 pm. Steve Hermann at Three Shastas Bar...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Redding Police Corporal pleads not guilty to drug charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Redding Police Corporal has pled not guilty on Friday in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge found enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial last month. According to the Shasta County District...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police find at-risk missing man

REDDING, Calif. UPDATE - Redding Police have found an at-risk man Wednesday afternoon. The police department said it was searching for 32-year-old Bradley Goedecke.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14 catalytic converters reported stolen from a business in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Secret Witness of Shasta County is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of suspects who stole catalytic converters from an Anderson business last month. Early Monday morning, the Anderson Police Department received a report that 14 catalytic converters were stolen...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police search for wanted person in Redding attack

REDDING, Calif.- Police are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eli Crow. Police say they have connected Crow to a violent attack near Clear Creek bridge on Thursday. The victim of the attack received non-threatening injuries. Crow is described as a 5'9 white male with brown hair and weighing...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding search for armed man after two juveniles robbed on Halloween night

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police are searching for an armed robber they say held up two juveniles at gunpoint Halloween night, and investigating if they same man approached a second victim a few minutes later. Redding police said the first incident happened at 8:39 p.m. Monday near the Sheraton Hotel,...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding police track down 'wanted violent felon' near Mt. Shasta Mall

REDDING, Calif. - A man whom police described as a 'wanted violent felon' has been arrested on a series of charges including attempted murder. Redding Police Department had asked for the public's help Monday locating Reno Riddle for assaulting his ex-girlfiend Saturday night. Police got a warrant and located Riddle Monday night just before 8:30 p.m. near the Mount Shasta Mall on Dana Drive.
REDDING, CA
KTVL

K9 officer helps collar wanted Siskiyou County felon

Weed, Ca. — Officers with the Weed Police Department and K9 Unit caught up with a wanted felon near the Weed Community Center on Wednesday. According to the police department, when officers arrived, the suspect ran away towards Charlie Bryd Park. Officers continued to pursue the suspect west through the park after he repeatedly failed to comply to their commands to stop. According to police, the suspect was captured after they deployed K9 Drax.
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police track down suspect in machete & sword attack

REDDING, Calif. - A man is behind bars accused of attacking two people with a machete and a sword in south Redding. Police had been looking for Eli Crowe since last week. Detectives tracked him down and arrested him Wednesday. The attack happened Thursday, Oct. 27 under the Clear Creek...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy