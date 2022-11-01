ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Planning Commission to consider Ag Center properties Thursday

By Floyd County Commission, Adam Carey, Rome Floyd Planning Department
 5 days ago
This map indicates the parcel the county is asking to re-zone, which is on Three Mile Road between Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Connector. The mall is the large building to the left.

Floyd County officials have prepared documents requesting that the future site of the proposed agriculture center on Three Mile Road be rezoned from Multi-Family Residential to Agricultural Residential use.

The two requests before the planning commission are for parcels that, when combined, would encompass the location of the future ag center. The second parcel essentially encompasses the entire Mount Berry Mall, except for other businesses that front Martha Berry Highway. Both applications are set for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Funding for the center, a total of $8 million, was approved by voters in 2017 as part of a special purpose, local option sales tax package. The county approved a conditional agreement to purchase both parcels, of approximately 40 acres, in June.

The county will purchase 20 acres of the land owned by Ewing and Pinnacle, for $1,200,000 and a 24-acre parcel behind the Mount Berry Mall in the amount of $900,000.

County Manager Jamie McCord indicated in early October that he expects construction to begin in 2023, and that the work would be done in stages.

However, the documents prepared for Thursday’s meeting provided a glimpse into what county officials are hoping to deliver in the agriculture center.

“The Ag Center will include a cafe/coffee shop, locally grown store, large indoor multi-purpose climate-controlled expo center, community meeting space, offices for local agricultural businesses, and space for food truck vendors and a farmers market,” according to the rezoning application.

The documents also detail that officials are estimating over $400,000 in projected annual income from office rental revenue and usage fees, which they project will cover annual expenses.

The goal is that the center will benefit everyone in Rome and Floyd County, but specifically Floyd County farmers — who produce over $70 million in agricultural products annually and will have a place to market products and connect with consumers.

Just as importantly, it’s hoped that the over 1,000 4-H and FFA students would have a chance to routinely interact with the agricultural community just as the successful ECO Center interacts with over 10,000 local students each year.

Officials state the agriculture center’s three core objectives are: educate, market and exhibit.

During the Thursday meeting, applications for two other parcels also will be considered. One is for a change to Single Family Residential zoning of a commercial property on Alabama Highway. The other is annexation of a portion of some property on Horseleg Creek Road so it can be deeded to another parcel.

Planning commission staff is recommending approval of all four requests.

The Rome Floyd Planning Commission meeting is Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia.

