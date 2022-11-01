Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
WC boy’s basketball team grabbed a 63-58 victory over Jim Hill on Tuesday
Warren Central High School boy’s basketball team came away with a 63-58 win over Jim Hill on Tuesday night. “I’m extremely proud and we fought to the very end,” WC Head Coach Keith Williams said. I was mostly impressed with us not blaming each other when we made mistakes and we fought through adversity.”
vicksburgnews.com
VHS girl’s soccer team defeated Wesson 6-0 on Tuesday
Vicksburg High School girl’s soccer team defeated Wesson 6-0 on Tuesday night. The game remained tight at halftime with a score of 0-0 when the Missy Gators made some adjustments. “At half time it was 0-0 but when we came out I made a few tweaks to what I...
WLBT
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Oct. 29, was a day to forget for anyone affiliated with Southern University, as the Jaguars suffered a shutout loss to one of their most hated rivals. Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Eric Dooley and his...
Vicksburg Post
With one game left, Vikings can still finish first, second or third in Region 3-6A
Josh Morgan spent a minute or so going through several different playoff scenarios for his Warren Central Vikings heading into their regular-season finale. He soon gave up and came back to the two words that have become the de facto team motto for the 2022 season. “Just win,” Morgan said...
Jackson Free Press
Tourney at ‘The Big House’
Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
Vicksburg Post
South Alabama player, former VHS star Marvin Martin hospitalized with neck injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains in a hospital in Mobile after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly news conference on Monday. Martin, a Vicksburg native and former Vicksburg High star, was removed from the practice field on a...
WTOK-TV
JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
theclintoncourier.net
Clinton High School celebrates Homecoming
Clinton High School – and the Clinton community of Arrows – celebrated their 2022 “Fairytale” Homecoming with a multitude of activities, beginning with a pep rally on Friday morning, followed by a parade down Arrow Drive that afternoon. The festivities continued at the CHS vs. Grenada football game, where CHS enjoyed a win and Ramaiyah Ervin was crowned Homecoming Queen. A dance inside the high school capped off the night, a much-awaited return to normalcy following several years of pandemic-necessitated modifications.
Students collecting water for Jackson, Miss. crisis
Students at Sheffield Junior High School are collecting bottled water to help people impacted by the Jackson, Miss. water crisis.
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
Vicksburg Post
PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Vicksburg Porchfest sees crowd in rain and shine
The annual Vicksburg Porchfest in the Historic Fostoria neighborhood was held on Saturday. Musicians played from the front porches of residents’ homes while food and craft vendors sold their wares along three blocks of Drummond Street.
Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
Vicksburg Post
HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show
When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
WLBT
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
vicksburgnews.com
Late night fire sparks at Warren County home
[Editor’s note: The headline of the article has been updated for accuracy.]. Around 9:30 p.m. a manufactured home on Mary Hearn Lane caught fire. A quick response saved the Warren County home from the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The homeowner acted quickly...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
WLBT
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
QSR Web
Rally's expands Mississippi footprint
Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
