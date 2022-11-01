ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

WC boy’s basketball team grabbed a 63-58 victory over Jim Hill on Tuesday

Warren Central High School boy’s basketball team came away with a 63-58 win over Jim Hill on Tuesday night. “I’m extremely proud and we fought to the very end,” WC Head Coach Keith Williams said. I was mostly impressed with us not blaming each other when we made mistakes and we fought through adversity.”
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VHS girl’s soccer team defeated Wesson 6-0 on Tuesday

Vicksburg High School girl’s soccer team defeated Wesson 6-0 on Tuesday night. The game remained tight at halftime with a score of 0-0 when the Missy Gators made some adjustments. “At half time it was 0-0 but when we came out I made a few tweaks to what I...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Tourney at ‘The Big House’

Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton High School celebrates Homecoming

Clinton High School – and the Clinton community of Arrows – celebrated their 2022 “Fairytale” Homecoming with a multitude of activities, beginning with a pep rally on Friday morning, followed by a parade down Arrow Drive that afternoon. The festivities continued at the CHS vs. Grenada football game, where CHS enjoyed a win and Ramaiyah Ervin was crowned Homecoming Queen. A dance inside the high school capped off the night, a much-awaited return to normalcy following several years of pandemic-necessitated modifications.
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson of Vicksburg, Warren County, Mississippi. Johnson is described as 5′7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

HOMETOWN TAKEOVER: Vicksburg native to be featured on season 2 of HGTV show

When Vicksburg native Charles Cole moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two months after opening the storefront, Cole and his business will be featured alongside other projects on Season 2 of HGTV’s “Hometown Takeover,” starring Laurel natives Ben and Erin Napier.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday. The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School. The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time. Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Late night fire sparks at Warren County home

[Editor’s note: The headline of the article has been updated for accuracy.]. Around 9:30 p.m. a manufactured home on Mary Hearn Lane caught fire. A quick response saved the Warren County home from the fire. The fire started in the kitchen area of the home. The homeowner acted quickly...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
QSR Web

Rally's expands Mississippi footprint

Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
BYRAM, MS

