Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Eastside shuts out Gainesville
For the first time since 2008, the Eastside Rams were victorious against cross-town rival Gainesville. The Rams, winners of their last three games, defeated the Hurricanes 36-0 behind four takeaways on defense and special teams and three rushing touchdowns from running back Micah Hudson. “I joked around with Holden (Johnson),”...
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive nears the home stretch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Paige’s Kitchen food drive is in the home stretch. We want to collect $50,000 and 100,000 pounds of food. All of it will go to organizations here in North Central Florida. We’re partnering with Catholic Charities, Bread of the Mighty, and Gateway to...
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 3-9, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 12:20...
Holly Heights residents fear gentrification
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
Benefit dinner raises money for Alachua County firefighter battling Aplastic Anemia
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Brandon Boothby has been a firefighter/paramedic with Alachua County Fire Rescue for six years. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anemia. It’s a condition causing the bone marrow to not make enough blood cells. “He’s putting up a heck of a...
Gainesville author, Romona Jackson, writes story to grieve mother’s death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Romona Jackson, is a financial and wellness coach turned author. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with the writer of “Crazy Faith, Unexplainable Peace... The Lessons My Mother Taught Me”.
Suwannee County chosen for Florida’s first Black-owned medical marijuana farm
Six years after Florida voters approved a medical marijuana ballot measure and six months after the Department of Health accepted applications, the first Black-owned business received its license to grow and sell marijuana for medicinal use. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, Sept. 20, announced...
A $4.5 Billion Boon for UF
UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.
Williston uses big fourth quarter in road win
In a tight contest between two of the top Class 1A teams in the state, Williston capitalized on four second-half Chiefland turnovers for 57-28 win. Entering the game, the undefeated Red Devils (10-0) were ranked No. 8 by MaxPreps and the hosting Indians (6-2) were at No. 3. “We didn’t...
GHS junior claims state swimming title
STUART, Fla.—GHS junior Michael Mullen had a banner night to lead the Gainesville Hurricanes to a sixth-place finish at the 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Sailfish Aquatic Center Friday evening. Mullen, a Florida commit, got off to a sizzling start winning the 200-yard individual medley in...
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
A Jonesville man’s story challenges the logic of Florida’s process to award a marijuana license to a Black farmer
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
Desmond Ricks Places Florida in Top 3; Announces Commitment Date
The top uncommitted defensive back prospect on the Gators' big board, Desmond Ricks, includes Florida in his top three and announced his commitment date.
16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
Suwannee Knocks Bradford From The Unbeaten
Live Oak Fl- In the past three weeks, Coach Hall and the Suwannee Bulldogs have defeated Madison County for the first time since 1995, secured a win against Wakulla for a district title, and tonight they knocked off previously unbeaten Bradford County to end their regular season . Last week,...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
