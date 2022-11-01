ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Eastside shuts out Gainesville

For the first time since 2008, the Eastside Rams were victorious against cross-town rival Gainesville. The Rams, winners of their last three games, defeated the Hurricanes 36-0 behind four takeaways on defense and special teams and three rushing touchdowns from running back Micah Hudson. “I joked around with Holden (Johnson),”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen Food Drive nears the home stretch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Paige’s Kitchen food drive is in the home stretch. We want to collect $50,000 and 100,000 pounds of food. All of it will go to organizations here in North Central Florida. We’re partnering with Catholic Charities, Bread of the Mighty, and Gateway to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, November 3-9, 2022

Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Friday, November 4, 5:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 12:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m., Sunday, November 6, 12:20...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified. Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted. “I feel this is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

A $4.5 Billion Boon for UF

UF's eight-year campaign surpasses its original goal to become one of the most successful ever in public higher education history. Schoolchildren, medical patients, farmers, seniors, entrepreneurs, parents, consumers and first-generation college students are just some of the people whose lives and livelihoods will be enhanced because of the University of Florida’s eight-year Go Greater campaign, which was celebrated recently with two months remaining before its official conclusion.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston uses big fourth quarter in road win

In a tight contest between two of the top Class 1A teams in the state, Williston capitalized on four second-half Chiefland turnovers for 57-28 win. Entering the game, the undefeated Red Devils (10-0) were ranked No. 8 by MaxPreps and the hosting Indians (6-2) were at No. 3. “We didn’t...
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS junior claims state swimming title

STUART, Fla.—GHS junior Michael Mullen had a banner night to lead the Gainesville Hurricanes to a sixth-place finish at the 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Sailfish Aquatic Center Friday evening. Mullen, a Florida commit, got off to a sizzling start winning the 200-yard individual medley in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

16 horses were rescued in Williston after they were left to starve

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriffs’ deputies are investigating an animal neglect case. They said 16 horses were left to starve in Williston. On July 27th, deputies first checked on the horses, when a concerned resident called in. “In the case of our July investigation all the horses...
WILLISTON, FL
duvalsports.com

Suwannee Knocks Bradford From The Unbeaten

Live Oak Fl- In the past three weeks, Coach Hall and the Suwannee Bulldogs have defeated Madison County for the first time since 1995, secured a win against Wakulla for a district title, and tonight they knocked off previously unbeaten Bradford County to end their regular season . Last week,...
STARKE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

