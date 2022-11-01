The Boise State Children’s Center opened a new preschool classroom on Nov. 1 and is currently enrolling children with birthdays between September 2018 and December 2019. The Children’s Center provides on campus early care and education for children of current Boise State students and employees aged two months to five years old. The Children’s Center believes play is enough, and while often overlooked in educational settings, it is a key vehicle through which children research and build relationships within their world. Their curriculum is inquiry-based and grounded in children’s interests, allowing center staff to honor and nurture a child’s natural curiosity as the driving force and foundation for lifelong learning.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO