Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
boisestate.edu
Idaho RADAR Center provides free health and educational resources to students, Idaho residents
The Idaho RADAR (Regional Alcohol Drug Awareness Resource) Center, located in the Chrisway Annex, provides substance misuse prevention, education, treatment and other mental health resources. It is open to the public three days a week and provides free materials and curriculum to students, educators and professionals throughout Idaho. It offers a lending library where visitors can borrow DVDs, streaming content or curriculum materials, free of charge.
boisestate.edu
Meet the first Research Enterprise Intern and Traineeship cohort
In fall 2022, Boise State’s Division of Research and Economic Development welcomed the first cohort of the Research Enterprise Internship/Traineeship Program. This cohort of seven students will develop specialized knowledge and skills required to help faculty develop successful research programs, to manage the administrative and financial aspects of sponsored research, and to assist and advise with research compliance activities.
boisestate.edu
Schooley-Pettis retires; open house celebration Dec. 1
Diane Schooley-Pettis, associate dean and professor in the College of Business and Economics, has served students at Boise State for over 33 years. She began her career at the college as an assistant professor of finance in 1989 and was made professor in 2000. In January 1999, Schooley-Pettis was selected to be an associate dean for the college, and is now the university’s longest-serving associate dean with 23 years in her role. She also served for over 1 year as the college’s interim dean.
boisestate.edu
Space available at Children’s Center preschool
The Boise State Children’s Center opened a new preschool classroom on Nov. 1 and is currently enrolling children with birthdays between September 2018 and December 2019. The Children’s Center provides on campus early care and education for children of current Boise State students and employees aged two months to five years old. The Children’s Center believes play is enough, and while often overlooked in educational settings, it is a key vehicle through which children research and build relationships within their world. Their curriculum is inquiry-based and grounded in children’s interests, allowing center staff to honor and nurture a child’s natural curiosity as the driving force and foundation for lifelong learning.
boisestate.edu
Office of the President seeks student artwork on theme of ‘Unrelenting Spirit’
Boise State’s Office of the President, in partnership with the University Art Curator, seeks to exhibit innovative makers whose original creations interpret the theme of “Unrelenting Spirit,” a topic regularly spoken about by President Marlene Tromp. Works demonstrating mastery of technique, adherence to the principles of design and a clear connection to the theme will be prioritized. This call is open to all current students and all majors.
