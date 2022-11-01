Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
caribbeanlife.com
SVG Ex-Police group gets Independence Honor
As Vincentians in New York on Sunday culminated their celebrations of their 43rd anniversary of political independence from Great Britain, the Brooklyn-based Vincentian umbrella group in the United States, Council of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Organizations, U.S.A., Inc. (COSAGO) bestowed its independence honor on the Brooklyn-based St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ex-Police Association, USA, Inc.
caribbeanlife.com
NYPD officer drowns in Guyana
A Guyana-born New York City police officer who was vacationing in Guyana drowned on Sunday after he was swept away by raging, rapid-filled waters in a southwestern jungle and mountain region near the border with Brazil, police said here Wednesday. Dead is Officer Gladstone Haynes who had spent more than...
Eater
Baby Blues Luncheonette Opens With Greek Diner Food and Sprinkles of Nostalgia
Baby Blues Luncheonette, a new modern Greek diner, opens at 97 Montrose, between Leonard Street and Manhattan Avenue, in East Williamsburg, tomorrow, Saturday, November 5. The charming new hangout comes from first-time restaurant owners Costa Damaskos and Jake Marsiglia, who have several years in New York City food service between them.
Queens couple nearly homeless after 'real estate runaround'
Instead of the getting keys to their new Queens apartment, one couple said they got a real estate runaround and were left nearly homeless.
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
caribbeanlife.com
Historic raising of Vincy flag, lighting of national colors on Empire State Building
Vincentians in the New York Tri-State area and globally have been beaming with overwhelming joy and pride with the historic raising last Thursday of the national flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Bowling Green in the Wall Street Financial District in lower Manhattan and the lighting of the Empire State Building, also in lower Manhattan, in the Vincentian national colors.
caribbeanlife.com
Brooklyn Methodist church celebrates 133rd anniversary
Fenimore Street United Methodist Church, on the corner of Fenimore Street and Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn, celebrated its 133rd anniversary in grand style, during its Worship Service, on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Shanae Als, the daughter of Barbadian immigrants, who’s a member of the church’s Media Ministry, the celebratory...
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
norwoodnews.org
Cops Flood Subways to Combat Rising Crime Amid “Cops, Cameras, Care” Program
About two weeks before Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced the NYPD was adding an extra 1,200 overtime shifts to its department roster each day. This constitutes about 10,000 additional patrol hours, with officers deployed to over 300 subway stations across the City during peak hours.
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
Armed Brooklyn man shot dead outside his building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, NYPD says
An armed Brooklyn man was shot and killed in front of his apartment building in Gravesend Thursday night, police said. Filip Czerwczak, 29, was fatally struck at 10:35 p.m. in the upper body outside of his home on Ocean Parkway near Ave. P. Four or five men were seen running from the scene, leaving behind numerous shell casings — and the victim was found with a 9mm pistol in his hand, police ...
Staten Island man killed in Queens bridge fall was loving father, skilled athlete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, the 34-year-old Mariners Harbor man killed Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens, was a loving father and multi-sport athlete. Rozan was painting support beams over the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge at around 10:20 a.m. when he...
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
$3.5M for NYCHA properties in Brooklyn, Bronx for green space initiatives
On Wednesday, the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced the allocation of $3.2 million over three years to “create and activate” green space connections at NYCHA properties in Brooklyn and The Bronx. The transformation will bring visible changes to over 14,000 NYCHA residents. The beginning...
eastcoasttraveller.com
New York's King of Barbecue | Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn
In addition to its barbecue dishes, Hometown Bar-B-Que also offers a variety of drinks. They welcome children and cater to giant parties. You can choose from buffet tables, chef's stations, or plated meals. The team can also help you with setup. Prices at Hometown Bar-B-Que are affordable, with the average...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
