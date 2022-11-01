ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Girls on the Run Sierras announces Fall Season Celebratory 5K

Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13. They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race. There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those...
RENO, NV
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash

Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Grand Opening

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza celebrated the opening of the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks. More than 1,000 commemorative bricks have been sold and installed at the project.
SPARKS, NV
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship

The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Nevada Volleyball sweeps Colorado Sate in historic win

RENO, Nev. - Nevada shut down Colorado State on a 3-0 match to take first win since 2002, Saturday afternoon. Kayla Afoa led the Pack with 15 kills in a .303 hitting percentage. Afoa also led the defense with 16 digs and four service aces. Rylie Romero came in on...
RENO, NV
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Ward 3 Community Cleanup

Reno Vice Mayor and At-Large Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez participated in a Community Clean Up on at Vaughn Middle School Saturday morning. Residents were invited to participate by bringing trash, yard waste, and any large items they would like disposed of, or by contributing volunteer...
RENO, NV
TSA hiring security screening officers to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). There are currently 25 full- and part-time positions available and the starting salary is $21.72 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly-hired TSOs $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service with TSA. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.
RENO, NV
Storey County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

The Storey County Sheriff's Office says it has received multiple calls regarding a person(s) impersonating a deputy with the Storey County Sheriff's Office. The caller state’s he is a member of the Sheriff’s Office and has an important matter to discuss and/or that he has a warrant of arrest.
STOREY COUNTY, NV

