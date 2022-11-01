Epstein Becker Green Adds New Member and Expands Nashville Office to New, State-of-the-Art Space in the South Gulch

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been recognized with the 2022 Best Workplace for Men in Nursing Award from the American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN). This is the third award for VUMC; the first was given in 2019 and second in 2021. The AAMN is a professional organization that works to improve gender diversity and inclusion in nursing. VUMC received the award at the 47th annual AAMN Conference in Orlando, Florida, which was held from Oct. 20-22.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO