ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Epstein Becker Green Adds New Member and Expands Nashville Office to New, State-of-the-Art Space in the South Gulch

By Staff
nashvillemedicalnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Two receive Medical Assistant of the Year awards

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has announced two recipients of the Medical Assistant of the Year awards for 2022. Kimberly Hanna received the award for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Outpatient Care and Shelby Pate received the honor for Vanderbilt Adult Ambulatory Clinics. They were chosen for demonstrating outstanding Credo behaviors, willingness to consistently exceed role expectations and dedication to patients, colleagues and the VUMC community.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

VUMC named best workplace for men in nursing

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been recognized with the 2022 Best Workplace for Men in Nursing Award from the American Association for Men in Nursing (AAMN). This is the third award for VUMC; the first was given in 2019 and second in 2021. The AAMN is a professional organization that works to improve gender diversity and inclusion in nursing. VUMC received the award at the 47th annual AAMN Conference in Orlando, Florida, which was held from Oct. 20-22.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

New VUSM master’s program offers broad training in biomedical imaging

A new Master of Imaging Science (MIS) program will immerse students in the full spectrum of biomedical imaging and provide hands-on clinical and research experience. Biomedical imaging technologies, including ultrasound, X-ray, CT, MRI and PET, allow physicians and researchers to observe internal organs, detect cancers and monitor image-guided surgeries. The one-year MIS program, being offered by Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, aims to train students who will fill roles in the imaging technology industry, academic and pharmaceutical research, or who may choose to pursue medical or doctoral degrees.
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Event to spotlight VUMC’s COVID-19 research efforts

The public is invited to listen in as scientists on the forefront of COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center share their personal stories on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 16, in 214 Light Hall. Co-hosted by the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center and the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation (VI4), this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy