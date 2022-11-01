Related
Scott man found dead at base of hunting stand at Kisatchie National Forest
Louisiana hiker lost in Buffalo National River found alive after four-day search
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
At least 37 residents dead and 52 others are still missing after heavy rains flooded five rivers and damaged nearly 20,000 homes in central Venezuela
Blood on car grille leads Florida mechanics to shocking discovery and a rescue
Human remains have been found on the bank of the drought-shrunken Mississippi River
Nearly 60 Cars Involved in Fatal Pile Up in Oregon Due to Freak Weather Event
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
Cause Of Death Determined For Kiely Rodni, The Missing California Teen Found In Reservoir
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
Louisiana State Trooper With Millions of TikTok Followers Placed on Leave Over Hit-and-Run Boating Crash
Severe drought reveals incredible discovery at bottom of Mississippi river
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
Missing man’s remains found after nearly 40 years submerged in Alabama river
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
Grandmother, 97, whose photo went viral after her home was damaged in Kentucky floods passes away
Indiana Duck Hunter Makes Gruesome Discovery, Finds Human Remains
WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed
One man dead, two injured in grain bin accident
At least 10 Tornadoes Caused Destruction Throughout Alabama & Mississippi Over the Weekend
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0