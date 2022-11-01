‘WandaVision’ and ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Billy Maximoff Actor Reacts to Joe Locke Casting

Read full article on original website
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Directors and Episode Count Potentially Revealed
While many wondered why WandaVision was getting a spinoff series focused on Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness, recent news reports have showcased that there’s a lot more potential at play here. Agatha: Coven of Chaos just recently cast Aubrey Plaza in a villainous role and there are rumors floating on what may be the inspiration behind this series’ storyline. Now, Illuminerdi may have shared a few more details on the project.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Aubrey Plaza Joins the MCU in a Mystery Role for ‘Agatha’ Disney+ Series
Here’s a big surprise but shortly after the casting announcement has dropped that Joe Locke has joined the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, it seems we may have news on another major addition. Illuminerdi has shared that Aubrey Plaza has seemingly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a mystery role for the upcoming Disney+ series.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ali Ahn & Maria Dizzia Join ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
With filming set to kick off next month, Marvel Studios’ Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added two more to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) have joined the series. Like with the rest of the castings thus far, details regarding what roles both Ahn and Dizzia could be playing are being kept under wraps.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Adds Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown has become a fixture throughout any giant IP in the market, as he’s appeared in The Mandalorian, Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, still actively voices Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarebob and so much more. So, what difference does it make if he adds one more tentpole franchise under his belt, according to One Take News, Brown has now also joined The Boys. Well, it’s an upcoming spinoff Gen V to be exact.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Gosling’s ‘The Fall Guy’ Remake Adds ‘Wakanda Forever’ Star
It looks like David Leitch‘s upcoming film The Fall Guy has added one more big addition to its cast. M’Baku actor Winston Duke has seemingly joined the Universal film that adapts the 1980s television series for a new generation. Ryan Gosling is set to spearhead the project, which has also added Emily Blunt, Stephanie Hsu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
murphysmultiverse.com
Tony Gilroy Announces Directors for ‘Andor’ Season 2
The first season of Andor has yet to finish airing on Disney+, but series creator Tony Gilroy is already looking ahead. Production on Season 2 of the Star Wars series is expected to begin relatively soon, and it looks like the series is set to get some new creatives behind the camera for the forthcoming season. Gilroy exclusively revealed to the folks at Collider that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will direct episode blocks of Andor for the show’s second season. They’ll take over for Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron who directed episode blocks of the show’s first season.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Ironheart’ Set Photo Seemingly Confirms ‘Doctor Strange’ Comics Character
A recent rumor hinted that actress Regan Aliyah is set to bring Zelma Stanton—a Doctor Strange ally and apprentice—to live action in Ironheart. A new set photo that has emerged from the series seems to support that Zelma will make an appearance. In the photo, a sign for...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Loki’ Concept Illustrator Offers Insight Into Sylvie’s Comic Inspirations
Sylvie was one of Marvel Studios’ most interesting additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sophia DiMartino takes on the role of a multiversal counterpart of Loki, who has lived her own life and ends up developing a deep connection with the version we first met in Avengers: Endgame. Yet, when she was first teased many believed she was the Enchantress before the series revealed her true role.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Concept Art Reveals Unused Daredevil Villain
If there was one thing She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had plenty of, it was low-tier foes for the titular hero to face. Almost weekly, fans were introduced to new, second-rate baddies from the Marvel universe, whether they be in the courtroom or making ill-advised decisions in the streets. In fact, there were so many ridiculous characters, it almost seemed like nothing the writers pitched ever hit the cutting room floor. Unfortunately, that is not true. It would seem that at least one minor villain actually failed to make the grade, and was removed from the show prior to filming.
James Corden is making negative headlines lately over accusations of joke stealing and having a bad time at Balthazar — here's a timeline of what's going on
After being called out by both restauranteur Keith McNally and comedian Ricky Gervais in the past few weeks, Corden has apologized.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Cowboy Bebop: Supernova Swing’ is a Great Read
Fans — or at least, some of them –were disappointed when Netflix decided to cancel its live-action Cowboy Bebop series starring John Cho. However, those eager for more Cowboy Bebop will find solace in an accompanying side story coming this November titled Cowboy Bebop: Supernova Swing. Set in the year 2171, this story brings together the Bebop crew to hunt down an ex-gang member who has stolen a vest that gives its wearer unparallel powers. This isn’t an altruistic hunt, mind you: Spike, Faye, and Jet are down on their luck and need both a win and a way to be financially stable for a while, and the original owner of the vest has put a bounty on it that would give them both. However, they are not the only ones after the vest, as the Syndicate is also looking for it.
murphysmultiverse.com
Russo Brothers Tease When You Could Expect a Marvel Return
Joe and Anthony Russo made quite their mark on the filming market by not only directing two great additions to the Captain America franchise but also directing two of Marvel Studios’ highest-grossing films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers. Endgame. When rumors of what may be the next addition to the franchise might be, many threw their names back into the hat. They even teased how they would tackle an adaptation of Secret Wars throughout various interviews promoting films from their newly established AGBO production studio.
murphysmultiverse.com
Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series Adds a Key Arlong Park Character
Those excited about the first live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece have been facing quite a dry spell since production wrapped up some time ago. We still have no exact release date for the project or any hint on when we might expect the promotion to start. Tudum sadly didn’t offer any real updates and it seems we might have to wait until next year for any official update.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Marvel Studios Eyeing ‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk for ‘Wonder Man’
It seems that the casting for the Wonder Man Disney+ series is in full swing, as not too long after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was revealed to be in talks for the leading role, it seems they may already be trying to fill another key role. According to a new report by Illuminerdi, they have also set their sights on Bob Odenkirk joining the production in a key role as Wonder Man’s manager.
murphysmultiverse.com
THEORY: Bob Odenkirk is the Main Villain in ‘Wonder Man’
Casting is underway for Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man, and it’s already insanely interesting. News broke recently that Aquaman breakout Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would star as the title character Simon Williams, a stuntman and actor with incredible ionic powers, and now it would seem Breaking Bad favorite Bob Odenkirk is in talks to play his manager. If this comes to fruition, Wonder Man would be coming out of the gate with two top-tier talents on board. Yet, it is a little odd to think that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel would sign such massively gifted performers for minor characters. Abdul-Mateen II would, of course, be around for the long haul, likely joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a few projects. Odenkirk appearing in the role of “Wonder Man’s agent,” however, almost feels like a downgrade following an award-worthy stretch on Better Call Saul. That is unless there’s more to the character than initially meets the eye.
murphysmultiverse.com
David Zaslav Promises “Real Focus on Franchises” in Warner Bros. Discovery’s Future
Warner Bros. Discovery has been a big question mark in the industry at the moment, which has led to many questionable decisions. Originals from HBO Max were just pulled from the platform and not made available anywhere else, Batgirl and a Scoob! sequel was scrapped close before wrapping work on it. In the latest earning call, CEO David Zaslav gave a tease of where their future lies and it may raise a few flags. First off, he promises a “real focus on franchises” and highlights two major entries from their portfolio.
murphysmultiverse.com
Quentin Tarantino on Whether He’d Direct a Movie for Marvel Studios
Quentin Tarantino is a well-established director that has made some fun films throughout his filmography. Each one seemingly pays tribute to a different style of filmmaking and even goes as far as combining multiple genres into one. He was supposedly going to explore a more mainstream project with Star Trek before passing on it. Now, L.A. Times got a chance to sit down with the director and asked if he’d ever want to direct a Marvel film, which led to him giving the following response:
murphysmultiverse.com
Now-Deleted Tweet May Have Confirmed ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Renewal
Netflix isn’t the safest streaming service nowadays, as we’ve long waited for any news on the renewal of The Sandman. The series saw one of the biggest growths from its initial viewing over time, and it made many wonders how it hasn’t been given a second season yet. As it turns out, a now-deleted tweet by DC Comics revealed that Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman was renewed for more episodes.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Sandman’ Officially Renewed for a Second Season
After accidentally leaking in a tweet by DC Comics earlier today, the official announcement has finally dropped that Neil Gaiman‘s adaptation of The Sandman is indeed returning for a second season. The wait has been a long one, as there was some uncertainty due to how exactly Netflix determines what show returns and what doesn’t. The series has pulled in an impressive 69.5M hours viewed in its first week and even went on to double it in its second. With those numbers and the series even getting a surprise episode, it did seem strange that Netflix wasn’t moving forward already with an announcement.
