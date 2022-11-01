Read full article on original website
Related
11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather
If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Rejuvenate at Crystal Visions Med Spa
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. If you look good, you feel good — and Crystal Visions Med Spa can help you with both. The company offers rejuvenating treatments like laser services, energy healing, and more. On November 11,...
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
5 Definitely ‘Odd’ Things You Need to Check Out in Colorado
ISAK HEARTSTONE - THE GIANT TROLL. Yes, the troll has a name. Something that big and odd should. A kid-friendly trail outside of Breckenridge is where you can find the odd, 'Mr. Heartstone.' Find out exactly how tall he is and how to get to the trailhead HERE. THE LARGEST...
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters
Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist published "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
When Bears Go to Sleep, the Rest of Colorado’s Wildlife Wakes Up
Humans aren't the only Coloradans that have learned to be Bear Aware — the animals have too. A recent tweet from Ranger Tiffany McCauley, a park ranger at Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Northeast Region, showcased an interesting Centennial State phenomenon that happens when bears go into hibernation. Let's...
The Surprising #1 Reason For Serious Vehicle Crashes In Colorado
Based on three years of crash data, we now know the number one cause of motor vehicle accidents in Colorado. Think about your own driving for a moment. What kind of driver are you? Do you tend to hug the center line? Do you go to the other extreme and drive on the very outside edge of the lane? According to the Colorado State Patrol, both scenarios present unsafe driving situations for Colorado motorists.
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Coloradans Aren’t Big Bagel Fans, But Like Them This Way When They Have Them
For many, a bagel and some coffee are the best way to start the day. For others, a bagel can make for a great snack to tide you over until dinner. Sometimes, a bagel IS a light dinner. What is Colorado's favorite kind of bagel?. How often do you stop...
Tis’ The Season: Starbucks Releases Holiday Cups For Colorado
Just in time for a 30 degree temperature drop from yesterday. With the chill in the air and us turning back the clocks this weekend, Starbuck's have officially gotten into the season by revealing their holiday cups for the 2022 holiday season. The cups make their debut today but even...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
The Colorado Lottery Powerball Jackpot Nears Record $1.5 Billion
Another drawing and another one with no winners. Well, there were some winners of "smaller" jackpots including a $1million winner from Pueblo from this past Wednesday's drawing-- but once again, nobody hit the big jackpot so that means it goes up again and now it's sitting at a staggering and...
Do You Know About How Coors Banquet Beers Help Colorado Firefighters?
They're some of the bravest, most underpaid essential workers in Colorado and America: Firefighters. After the recent Marshall and Cameron Peak fires, we all need to show more support. Coors has been stepping up. Born and brewed in Colorado, today's (now) Molson Coors brewery, is a company we all can...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado
Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods. However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well....
This Dynamite Denver Deli Has Been Featured on the Food Network Three Times
The Bagel Deli and Restaurant in Denver, Colorado has been featured on the Food Network, not once, not twice, but three different times, and is a must-visit for anyone who has an appetite for authentic comfort food. The long-standing traditional Jewish deli has been serving up Kaplan family recipes and...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0