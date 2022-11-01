Read full article on original website
Colorado State University
MURALS students present at the Symposium for Inclusive Excellence
Scenes from A Glimpse of MURALS on Oct. 21. Photos by John Eisele/CSU Photography. On the final day of the Symposium for Inclusive Excellence last month, MURALS hosted A Glimpse of MURALS in the Lory Student Center Theatre. The Multicultural Undergraduate Research Art and Leadership Symposium is an annual symposium...
Colorado State University
Annual Shabbat 200 Dinner set for Nov. 11 at Lory Student Center
Mark your calendars: The annual Shabbat 200 Dinner — a lavish kosher meal showcasing Jewish cuisine and traditional foods — is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center. The traditional Shabbat dinner regularly attracts 200...
Colorado State University
College of Business Alum is Passionate About Business for Good
Nicole Staudinger, a FirstBank Market President, Makes an Impact on Her Northern Colorado Community. When Nicole Staudinger applied to work at FirstBank as a senior at the College of Business, she didn’t think she would get the job — let alone stay for more than two decades. “I...
Colorado State University
Alaskan Native artist designs mural for CSU Visual Art Building
A new mural designed by nationally recognized artist, Nicholas Galanin, and painted by students in Drawing 335 and in the art graduate program, has been painted on the Visual Arts building on the CSU campus. Galanin, a Lingít/Unangax̂ multi-disciplinary artist whose work is rooted in his perspective as an Indigenous...
Colorado State University
A walk through the Human-Animal Translational Science Research Symposium
Worms, mice, guinea pigs, horses and dogs are just some of the models that translational scientists use to study various health conditions. Translational science encompasses multiple disciplines but at its heart aims to understand how different interventions and technologies can support the health and well-being of both humans and animals.
Colorado State University
The Writer’s Harvest features new and returning CSU faculty
The Writer’s Harvest is approaching, and that means faculty readings and another opportunity for the literary community to gather. The Writer’s Harvest is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Longs Peak Room in the Lory Student Center and spotlights Jaquira Díaz, Nina McConigley, Todd Mitchell and Harrison Candelaria Fletcher.
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
Westminster cutting ties with vendor after some WestyFest workers remain unpaid
They made WestyFest in Westminster a success two weekends ago, but some workers hired by a vendor say they still haven't been paid.
Colorado State University
Scientists awarded $3M to study climate science, community resilience
A federal agency awarded 12 Colorado State University researchers more than $3.1 million for such innovative science as improving how satellites show smoke plumes, using AI to predict precipitation, and, perhaps for the first time, evaluating how individual storms could change with climate intervention. The three-year grants from the National...
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers
(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider changing pay classifications for several departments this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
Long rifles to be stored at two Boulder County schools
Some schools in Boulder County will soon store long rifles in their buildings. The St. Vrain Valley School District school board unanimously approved the proposal last week.
myprimetimenews.com
Cooper’s Troopers Luncheon Group in Arvada Celebrate the 247th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps
When you graduate from boot camp in one of the two recruit depots of the United States Marine Corps (San Diego or Parris Island) or The Basic School (TBS) in Quantico, VA you have earned what no one can take away from you, the right to wear the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor (EGA) on your collars and to be called a United States Marine for life and beyond. Our motto, Semper Fidelis (Always Faithful) amplifies and cements the continuing allegiance each of us has for one another within our storied Corps.
milehighcre.com
99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont
KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
Daily Record
Boulder Valley School District to pay $1.26 million to settle Title IX lawsuit
The Boulder Valley School District will pay $1.26 million to settle a federal sexual harassment lawsuit brought by two former Fairview High School students, according to settlement agreements obtained by The Denver Post through an open records request. The settlement, signed Monday, bookends a three-year stretch in which students at...
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Colorado State University
Racially segregated communities more vulnerable to toxic-metal air pollution, CSU study finds
For many decades, it’s been known that communities of color are exposed to more air pollution than their predominantly white counterparts. Now, a Colorado State University study has uncovered an even worse fact: People who live in the most racially segregated communities also tend to breathe a more insidious form of air pollution – made of a higher concentration of toxic metals like lead, cadmium and nickel – than people who live in more racially integrated communities.
The World’s First Commercial Space Plane Is Being Built In Colorado
History is, quite literally, in the making in the Centennial State. As you're reading this, the world’s first commercial space plane is being built right here in Colorado - specifically, at the Sierra Space facility in Louisville. Meet Dream Chaser, The World's First Commercial Space Plane. The world's first...
Boulder Clarion
Best of Boulder East County 2022 — Food
The highly-awarded Moxie has been turning heads since 2015 with its impressive bread, pastries and breakfast and lunch plates. Challah, sourdough, baguettes and a range of ciabatta all showcase organic, heirloom grains and a slow fermentation process. Bagels. Moe’s Broadway Bagel. Multiple locations across Boulder County. Longmont Winner: Big...
Colorado couple defies odds of brain tumor diagnosis with travel, exercise
When you have a terminal brain tumor, and you have already undergone brain surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, the question becomes, "Now what?"
