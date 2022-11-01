The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will once again turn to its fiercest weapon to battle the hottest inflation in 40 years, with the central bank set to boost rates for a sixth time in 2022. The cost of borrowing money will yet again become more expensive for consumers and businesses, creating an economic pinch that could have a major impact on your finances.The Federal Reserve is expected to boost its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, marking its fourth consecutive hike of that size this year, according to economists surveyed by FactSet.Earlier in 2022, the central bank...

2 DAYS AGO