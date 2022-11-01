ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Canyon, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Utah ski resort welcomes 'unprecedented' early opening as snow piles up

BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — A pair of large snowstorms to launch this snow season is paying off handsomely for a resort in southern Utah. Brian Head Resort surprised skiers and snowboarders on Monday by announcing that it will open Friday, much earlier than it has ever before. In fact, Ski Utah confirmed Thursday that it's the fourth-earliest resort opening date in state history.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
ksl.com

Why is enrollment declining in many Utah school districts?

SALT LAKE CITY — Enrollment in many of Utah's public school districts is on the decline, according to new numbers released by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah's declining birth rate is likely a factor, as are gentrification, rising housing prices and the growing availability of school choice beyond neighborhood schools.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy