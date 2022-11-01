Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
talbotspy.org
Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM
On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
Bay Weekly
Garten: A Modern Take on German Dining
On a recent quiet afternoon at the office, we decided to try the newly opened Garten by Preserve for lunch. I called the phone number a few times to make sure they were open, but there was no answer. Our executive VP, Tara Davis, suggested we go anyway. We hopped...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs
Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
thegreyhound.org
Swallow at the Hollow Draws in Local College Students for Wings and Crab Cakes
Swallow at the Hollow is a classic Baltimore dive bar and restaurant that is widely considered to be underrated. The locals that frequent it deeply appreciate the charm and reliability of the bar. “Unless you are a long-time viewer of ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’ you most likely will not know...
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
severnaparkvoice.com
Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations
The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
14-year-old porcupine dies at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore
An African porcupine that was brought to the Maryland Zoo to be a companion for a male porcupine has died.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers
After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
New trash carts in Essex give pests "the can"
Baltimore County has announced brand new trash carts (trash cans on wheels) for all 4300 members of the community.
Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
mocoshow.com
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
baltimorefishbowl.com
Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits
A handful of merchants are now open in the newly redeveloped Lexington Market, though the market’s full opening has been held up by supply chain issues and permitting delays. Lexington Market kicked off its soft opening last week, featuring a mix of new merchants and old favorites with limited...
Comments / 0