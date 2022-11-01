ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

chestertownspy.org

Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent

Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
talbotspy.org

Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM

On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
mocoshow.com

Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12

On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
Bay Weekly

Garten: A Modern Take on German Dining

On a recent quiet afternoon at the office, we decided to try the newly opened Garten by Preserve for lunch. I called the phone number a few times to make sure they were open, but there was no answer. Our executive VP, Tara Davis, suggested we go anyway. We hopped...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs

Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
SEVERN, MD
idesignarch.com

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia

Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
MCLEAN, VA
severnaparkvoice.com

Historic Listman Store Undergoing Renovations

The corner of Earleigh Heights Road and Light Street offers B&A Trail access, parking, public restrooms and the B&A Railroad Museum, and soon, it may offer the community another service. In 2021, native Severna Park residents Doug and Cindy Schafer purchased the Listman property adjacent to the B&A Trail. The...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers

After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
CENTREVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD

